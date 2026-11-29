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In 2015, Apple released a 12-inch MacBook — sometimes called the new MacBook or the Retina MacBook that featured what was then the thinnest display on a Mac ever. The computer was part of the company's new line of notebooks that were meant to redesign what and how a MacBook looked, functioned, and felt to users. It was a one-of-a-kind piece of technology engineering for Apple and one strange experiment that ultimately divided users.

While tech experts generally seemed to like the Retina MacBook, most users found it lacking. Its minimalist design made it portable and convenient to carry just about everywhere, but that also made it too small to use comfortably. It had a new keyboard that Apple fans say was too shallow and difficult to use. It also had a single USB-C port, which functioned as both the power and data transfer for files and documents. That was great for keeping the lights on and handling files, but not so good if you wanted to connect more USB devices to it, which wasn't so easy back then without dedicated USB-A ports.

The new MacBook was also meant to be a lightweight notebook used to get work and writing done on the go. At just two pounds, it remains the lightest laptop Apple has ever made. Yet its slim design and compactness led to inevitable compromises, some of which were factors that led to the Apple 12-inch MacBook being killed just a few years later, in 2019.