Apple's Discontinued 12-Inch MacBook Was A Strange Experiment That Divided Users
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In 2015, Apple released a 12-inch MacBook — sometimes called the new MacBook or the Retina MacBook that featured what was then the thinnest display on a Mac ever. The computer was part of the company's new line of notebooks that were meant to redesign what and how a MacBook looked, functioned, and felt to users. It was a one-of-a-kind piece of technology engineering for Apple and one strange experiment that ultimately divided users.
While tech experts generally seemed to like the Retina MacBook, most users found it lacking. Its minimalist design made it portable and convenient to carry just about everywhere, but that also made it too small to use comfortably. It had a new keyboard that Apple fans say was too shallow and difficult to use. It also had a single USB-C port, which functioned as both the power and data transfer for files and documents. That was great for keeping the lights on and handling files, but not so good if you wanted to connect more USB devices to it, which wasn't so easy back then without dedicated USB-A ports.
The new MacBook was also meant to be a lightweight notebook used to get work and writing done on the go. At just two pounds, it remains the lightest laptop Apple has ever made. Yet its slim design and compactness led to inevitable compromises, some of which were factors that led to the Apple 12-inch MacBook being killed just a few years later, in 2019.
The specs of the controversial MacBook
The 12-inch MacBook introduced several firsts for Apple and its line of notebooks. As mentioned above, the new MacBook came with only a USB-C port, which handled both data and power, the first model to ditch other ports. The Retina included a keyboard with a butterfly mechanism, had a Force Touch trackpad, and came with a newly designed thinner battery with more power than previous models. Plus, it had a fifth-generation processor with enhanced power and performance.
The 12-inch MacBook was released with two models at different price points and technical specs. There was a 1.1-gigahertz (GHz) dual-core Intel Core M processor with Turbo Boost speeds of 2.4 GHz. It had eight gigabytes (GB) of memory, 256 GB of storage, and an Intel HD Graphics 5300 card for $1,299. The second model had a 1.2 GHz dual-core Intel Core M processor with Turbo Boost speeds of 2.6 GHz, eight GB of memory, and 512 GB of storage. That version of the MacBook ran on an Intel HD Graphics 5300 card and retailed for around $1,599. That price highlighted one of the uncomfortable truths about Apple products: They are expensive.
The components that made the new MacBook so light and small were found in the keyboard, display, and battery. Its butterfly keyboard mechanism, 12-inch Retina display, and terraced battery design are what led to it being a compact, lightweight machine with a thickness of just over half an inch. By comparison, today's Apple notebooks like the MacBook Neo weigh around three pounds, have two USB ports, and come with an Apple A18 Pro chip with a five-core GPU.
What users thought of the 12-inch MacBook
Fans of Apple found that the 12-inch MacBook was lacking in a lot of areas. Comments on a Reddit thread say that the single USB port for both powering and transferring files was not ideal if you needed to use multiple USB devices. They compared it to other MacBooks released around the same time, such as the MacBook Pro, which had two USB ports.
Another ding against the 12-inch MacBook was its lack of an HDMI port. But what may have been the most disliked and panned feature of the MacBook released in 2015 was its keyboard with the butterfly mechanism. Users on the same Reddit discussion board say it was one of the biggest failures of the device. Professional tech reviews found that the keys were shallow and didn't stand out above the keyboard tray, making it a hassle to learn to use. Still, users and reviews did say the machine was easy to bring with you and was a good tool to write or work on.
That portability might even make the disliked 12-inch MacBook a target for today's users. If you haven't used an Apple computer, for example, there may be a few perks of switching to a MacBook. And if you're after a lightweight device and don't mind a lack of power, you might even want to try out one of the older 12-inch MacBooks. You can find models online, and Amazon lists a renewed model for around $330.