7 Perks Of Switching To A MacBook, According To Owners

One of the perks that users loved when they switched to a MacBook is the "It just works" philosophy that the company has adopted for its ecosystem. You might also add to that, "it always works the same." So, if you're an iPhone user or own an iPad, switching between your laptop and mobile devices is a breeze. That even holds true with Apple-branded accessories, like the AirPods, which could seamlessly pair across multiple Apple devices.

For example, if I connect my iPhone to a Wi-Fi network and then boot up my MacBook, I will find my laptop already connected to the network. If I can't connect to a nearby Wi-Fi network, my MacBook will then ask me if I want to use my iPhone as a hotspot, making everything feel seamless. When I'm spending an extended period working away from my normal desk, I can also easily use my 13-inch iPad Air as a secondary display through Sidecar — no wires or third-party apps necessary. And if you set up iCloud, your files and photos will automatically sync across your devices, making it easier to access and back up your digital life across the Apple gadgets that you own. MacBooks also come with a built-in office suite, so you can start working on your laptop straight out of the box.

It is possible to achieve the same synchronization across Android, Windows, and Apple, but it's not as straightforward. For one, you need third-party apps to allow your photos and files to synchronize between these devices, and you must be comfortable setting them up. Even then, you still won't get the same level of seamlessness that iOS, iPadOS, and macOS offer in working with each other.