3 Dangerous Password Habits You Should Avoid

It's tempting to use one password for more than one account or service. After all, this practice simplifies the process of keeping track of your passwords. Unfortunately, it can also make it far easier for wrongdoers to access your various accounts. If a hacker correctly guesses the password to one of your accounts, they can use that knowledge to access any other accounts that password is associated with.

This example highlights the importance of weighing convenience versus potential consequences when generating passwords. It's certainly easier to use one password for as many accounts as you reasonably can. However, depending on which accounts that password is associated with, should the password be discovered, the results could range from being impersonated on social media to finding out someone drained your bank account. Guard against this by aiming to create unique passwords for all your accounts. A strong password manager tool can help you keep track of your login info.

On this subject, it's also worth noting that there's an argument to be made that a complex password can do more harm than good. That's because you're almost certainly not going to recall a complex password. As such, if you're not using the right tools to manage your passwords, you might end up writing down that complicated password or saving it somewhere a hacker can access it. Instead, it may be more advisable to create a password featuring a string of words that, while not being directly tied to you, you're more likely to remember.