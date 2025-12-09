8 Of The Best Password Managers That Users Swear By

When you have more money to spend on password protection, Dashlane is recommended by many users. Not only do you get a password manager system that protects your account information, but you get a service that's monitoring the dark web for anything connected to you, and access to a VPN to protect yourself from websites monitoring you while you're browsing. This password manager works on Android and iOS smart devices, as well as Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari browsers.

The premium services for Dashlane cost $59.88 per year, or you can get the friends and family plan with up to 10 users for $89.88 per year, but the most expensive plan does not include VPN service. It does come with a 30-day premium trial. If you want to test your online safety, you can also use Dashlane's email scanning tool to check for any sensitive details in your inbox.

Though it is a more expensive password manager, customers recommend Dashlane for how easy it is to navigate the UI and keep things organized on the application. Others appreciate that you can modify the type of passwords the Dashlane application generates, allowing you to customize password strength for a particular account. There are reviews that say they've had trouble getting the autofill function to work every time, but they can get around it by copying and pasting the information from the application into the account profile to ensure they can always access any account they need.