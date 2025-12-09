8 Of The Best Password Managers That Users Swear By
Online security is a constantly evolving topic, and protecting your passwords can be difficult, making password managers a must-have for those who are constantly online. These services are here to help you when you're creating a new account, removing the worry of having to remember tedious login information for every new place you visit. You want to avoid using a password that's similar to another account you use, and you want to make sure it's not close to any of the worst passwords of 2025. As password managers become more common, it can be challenging to choose an ideal program for your needs. They all do nearly the same thing, but there are distinct differences that can be tricky to figure out, including the option to begin using passkeys rather than passwords.
We've researched the password manager application websites, reviews, and communities where users have shared their opinions about the most popular programs. Narrowing it down to eight, we've found the best password managers users recommend you consider to help protect your online identity and keep your passwords secure.
1Password
1Password is a notable password manager service that works across multiple browsers and operating systems. You can use it on Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, or Linux platforms, where it instantly logs you into a location while you have it active, or offers to memorize any new account information you're about to enter. The service offers much more than just keeping your passkeys safe. You can also use it to protect your credit cards, precious files, and other data that you want to protect from other websites or services that try to get while you're visiting their website. There are multiple plans to choose from, with a monthly individual plan available for $2.39, up to a small business plan for $7.99 a month, with a 14-day free trial. For those curious about using more AI services, 1Password offers a browser extension for the AI-powered Perplexity browser.
Users recommend 1Password because it's convenient to have their information saved whenever they create a new account. The service works across platforms, allowing someone to seamlessly use it from their desktop and then switch to using their smartphone. Others also recommend it based on the development team's transparency about what they're working on at 1Password and the engaged support they provide on their forums.
Bitwarden
For those who might be on more of a budget, Bitwarden could be your choice as it's an open-source password protection program. It offers a free plan for up to two people that uses AES 256-bit encryption to protect your passwords and information from brute-force digital attacks. The free program includes the core functions of the password manager, unlimited passkeys and password storage, username data breach scanning, and you can run a Bitwarden server application on your network. It's compatible across multiple smartphone devices, operating systems, and browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, Brave, and Tor. For those who want a premium version, there's a $10-per-year option that includes an integrated authenticator, security reports, and emergency access.
Users recommend Bitwarden as a cost-effective alternative to other password managers. It's hard to pass up nearly getting everything you want for free. Others appreciate how easy it is to update existing passwords, store sign-in information, and organize all their private data from the application. When there are issues, such as when the autofill function doesn't work, customers have shared that the developers respond quickly and fix them promptly.
Dashlane
When you have more money to spend on password protection, Dashlane is recommended by many users. Not only do you get a password manager system that protects your account information, but you get a service that's monitoring the dark web for anything connected to you, and access to a VPN to protect yourself from websites monitoring you while you're browsing. This password manager works on Android and iOS smart devices, as well as Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari browsers.
The premium services for Dashlane cost $59.88 per year, or you can get the friends and family plan with up to 10 users for $89.88 per year, but the most expensive plan does not include VPN service. It does come with a 30-day premium trial. If you want to test your online safety, you can also use Dashlane's email scanning tool to check for any sensitive details in your inbox.
Though it is a more expensive password manager, customers recommend Dashlane for how easy it is to navigate the UI and keep things organized on the application. Others appreciate that you can modify the type of passwords the Dashlane application generates, allowing you to customize password strength for a particular account. There are reviews that say they've had trouble getting the autofill function to work every time, but they can get around it by copying and pasting the information from the application into the account profile to ensure they can always access any account they need.
Keeper
Keeper offers standard password protection and generation, and everything gets saved on the Keeper cloud system. There's also a security audit section that reviews existing passwords, gauging their strength, and whether you've already used them elsewhere. A standout feature on Keeper is the self-destruct sharing option for those with the family plan. When you share information with others on your account, this information gets deleted after a set amount of time, protecting all parties. In addition, after five failed attempts by an outside user to access your account, everything on your profile is deleted for your protection. These details are restored when you regain access to your account via a cloud backup. The Keeper personal plan costs $34.99 annually, or you can go with the family plan to add four more people to your account for $74.99 per year.
Users recommend Keeper for the many ways you can recover your passwords and use them to create a new profile. Other reviews share that they find it easy to swap out new passwords when a websites require a new one for a profile. Some customers like using Keeper based on the superb customer service they received. They'd needed help with a problem late at night, and had a person from Keeper reach out to them to help resolve their issue.
Nordpass
NordPass is another popular password manager program you may have heard of. It includes standard password protection, a two-factor authenticator for your account, an email masking service, and a data breach scanner. With a premium membership, NordPass can scan your passwords to generate a health report, breaking down password strengths and offering recommendations to improve your online security. There's also an emergency access tool, where you can name verified people who can use your account in the event you cannot use the tool. The email masking service, a newer feature of Nordpass, provides email aliases for applications and businesses so you don't have to receive spam messages. You can test it out with a limited free account, upgrade to a premium plan for $35.88 per year, or get a family plan for $71.88.
Reviews for NordPass highlight how easy it is to use the application and how it lets you manage all your passwords and credit cards in a single place. Users find that it's a fast service whenever they need to create a new account or generate a password. Others share that they enjoy using it to manage the accounts of their older family members, as the emergency access lets them take control of everything without issue.
Proton Pass
If you need to watch how much you spend on a password manager service, and don't want to utilize all the premium services, Proton Pass could be a worthwhile provider. This year, it added the most important feature it's been missing: Providing more data storage to users. You'll also get unlimited password storage, and you can create 10 email aliases to protect yourself from spamming services. With the premium service, you get unlimited email aliases, account access for up to five other people, credit card storage, dark web monitoring, and an account report of your profile security. Proton Pass also has an active data breach monitoring feature that keeps you apprised if any of your accounts are compromised. For a single user, the free version might be enough, but if you want to spring for the premium one, it costs $35.88 per year after an initial year at $23.88.
Customers who regularly use Proton Pass recommend it for its ease of use across multiple platforms and for logging in to different applications. Other reviews also highlight how user-friendly the interface is to use in both the application and the desktop version. Many appreciate the sleek appearance and the abundance of features available in the free version of Proton Pass, which offers a good way to test the service before committing to a larger purchase.
Roboform
Another password manager option that several users recommend is RoboForm. It doesn't offer the most open free plan, but it does have a service plan that's slightly more affordable than others. It comes with the traditional password service, data breach monitoring, an activity log for your devices, security analysis, and a new feature that warns you about phishing scams. There is also a secure password-sharing feature that connects five different accounts, and you can remove these as you no longer need to share them. You can get the premium version for $29.88 per year, or upgrade to the family subscription for $47.76 to get 5 accounts.
The reviews for RoboForm praise how easy it is to use the application and the ability to set how many characters you want in a password in the generator, preventing you from creating a complicated one. New features are rolling out at a reasonable rate from the development team. Other users recommend it because of how well it integrates across multiple platforms and browsers. There are also password reminders to change older ones that have been on accounts for far too long.
Zoho Vault
If you're looking for a password manager service for a small business, Zoho Vault may fit your needs. The business versions are similar to the individual premium one, but they offer reports for small businesses, such as intuitive password access to monitor who's using what and where. There's also geolocation and IP address filtering, which let you block login attempts from specific IP addresses or locations. You can get the individual premium version for $10.80 per year, the professional business version for $54 per year, or the larger business model for $86.40 per year.
Customers who have used Zoho Vault recommend it for its hassle-free information migration, adding that the service offers a clean, user-friendly UI. Businesses with remote workers appreciate Zoho for how easily it lets everyone securely get their login credentials from the vault, regardless of location, without compromise. A notable negative many users have pointed out is that the autofill feature doesn't work well on the mobile app, but it works fine on desktop. When it does work, it's noted that it requires far more permissions from the Zoho application to use the feature, which many may not be comfortable with.
Methodology
When selecting the best password managers for our list, we visited online forums and Reddit to find the most popular choices among users. We identified communities actively discussing password managers, why they use them over others, and which programs receive regular updates from the development team. After narrowing down which communities had positive experiences, we examined why users chose these programs and what made them distinct from others.
We compared the smartphone app review sections for each password manager, identifying the official reviews shared by users. We highlighted the ones who shared experiences with these programs, what features they felt were distinct, whether they had tried others, and what made that particular one stand out. Protection was the most significant factor when choosing a password manager program and including it on our list, as was a user-friendly interface and features that improve someone's online security.