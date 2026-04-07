5 Reasons You Should Update Your Passwords Regularly

Many people stick with one password for years and use the same login credentials across multiple accounts. It might be convenient, but doing this can put your accounts at risk. Regularly updating passwords protects your online accounts from being hacked and keeps your personal data, banking credentials, and other important pieces of information from falling into the wrong hands.

In an age where cyber threats are evolving by the day, your approach to passwords needs to evolve too, encompassing all risks. This is especially true now that we are saving more data on the web than ever before, from photos and videos on internet-based services like Google Photos and iCloud to important interactions and payment details in emails. This makes your accounts more valuable to hackers than they may have been in the past.

The biggest problem is that the risks are often not immediately apparent. For instance, even if your password appears in a data breach, it may not be used right away but at a later stage. When you don't frequently update passwords, your accounts remain vulnerable in the long run, which can lead to bigger problems.