Windows Vs macOS: Which Is Better For You?

There are some major differences between the approach taken by Microsoft and Apple for their computer operating systems. Both brands also include just as many small OS-exclusive features that can be important for users. If you're asking yourself if you should get a MacBook or if you're an Apple enthusiast wondering if you should switch to Windows, it's all about preference.

Generally, Windows is better if you play lots of games, want better prices, and prioritize a larger ecosystem of third-party programs. However, if you want an OS that gives better battery life on laptops and a smoother experience when doing daily home and office work, a Mac might be the better option. But it's not that black and white while choosing between the two. Whether Windows 11 or macOS Tahoe is better for you depends on a number of major and minor factors — and if you're thinking about switching, there are some things you should know.

For example, Windows laptops more aggressively push in-house services like Copilot than a MacBook. On the flipside, you can view storage info and have multiple tabs open in the Windows File Manager, but macOS' Quick Look feature lets you preview and edit files without opening them. If you are confused about choosing between them, here is a detailed guide to find out what platform makes sense for your use case.