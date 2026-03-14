5 Laptops With Longer Battery Life Than The MacBook Pro
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MacBooks are great. They are light and compact, have sleek designs, have enough power to run essential software, and can go on for an entire day without their batteries dying. With the M4 chips, the difference in performance between the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro is smaller than ever, which is why we believe getting a MacBook Air is a better deal than a Pro model. The one thing that you would want to get a Pro for is how long its battery lasts, but even then, many laptops from other brands can beat it.
The M4 MacBook Pro improves on the M3's advertised 13-to-18-hour battery life, with Apple stating that the M4 Pro lasts between 14 hours and 22 hours. The M5 chips make this even better, with the upper limit now being up to 24 hours, a true full day of battery that extends to multiple days in practical use.
In real-world tests, this number fluctuates a lot, with the battery lasting anywhere from 18 to 23 hours depending on your specific use and what chip is inside the device. An M3 MacBook Pro will last 22 hours in certain video playback tests, and an M4 Max MacBook Air will last 18 hours when cycling through different programs — the battery life of models using M4 and M5 chips is similar. We've gathered a number of Windows laptops with the best battery life that can outperform both lines of the MacBook Pro in how long their batteries last.
1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition 14-inch
Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is part of a line of computers with Intel's Lunar Lake processors, which are usually in the best laptops for battery life. The 14-inch Slim 7i lasts 26 hours on video playback tests and manages to go on for 18 hours in practical use due to its 70-watt-hour battery. Furthermore, the laptop barely gets hot even while unplugged and running for hours, and it still has very quiet fans. Its heat dissipation is so excellent that it often ends up remaining slightly cooler than the MacBook Air.
Both its long battery life and its ability to dissipate heat have some drawbacks, though. The OLED display is good for battery life, but the low resolution of 1,920 pixels by 1,200 pixels with a 60-hertz refresh rate might be a dealbreaker for many. Additionally, both the battery and heat management are possible partly due to a lower power draw, something that affects its performance. It won't be as fast as laptops like the OmniBook Ultra 3, despite having the same chipset. Linux users should also note that the Slim 7i support for the operating system isn't the best. Still, at $899 on Amazon, the Lenovo Slim 7i 14-inch is an excellent laptop for light home and office use.
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X 15-inch
The 15-inch IdeaPad Slim 3X is one of the many AI-centered laptops Lenovo put out in 2025. As far as battery is concerned, the Slim 3X lasts around 30 hours when running video nonstop. This means up to 25 hours of using Microsoft Word, browsing around, and doing miscellaneous low-performance tasks. This is partially due to the unremarkable 1,920-by-1,200-pixel IPS display with a 60-hertz refresh rate and some other corners Lenovo has cut, all to offer a great budget-friendly laptop with a big battery life.
Some of these cut corners include an unimpressive but still perfectly usable mechanical touchpad, a 720-pixel resolution webcam, and speakers with bad audio quality. The low-resolution display is also slightly worse visually than similar displays on other 14-inch laptops, as the IdeaPad Slim 3X's larger screen makes for less pixel coverage overall.
The Slim 3X comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X chipset, weighs 3.5 pounds, and is a Microsoft Copilot+ PC that can process AI requests locally. The laptop isn't made to handle heavy workloads, but like many other budget laptops, is fine for light home and work use. Despite all of this, though, the Slim 3X is one of the cheapest laptops you can get with this good a battery life, being on sale for $512 on Amazon.
3. HP OmniBook X 14-inch
Released in 2024, the HP OmniBook X series of computers were among the first laptops made for AI. As for its battery, it manages to last 30 hours during certain tests, but real-world use should put it between 22 hours and 24 hours, on average. The laptop uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, which means its performance is similar to other laptops on this list — fine for most daily use, but a bad fit for operations that require a lot of computing power. However, in tests that measure GPU performance, it performed twice as well as the last-gen Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, the next entry on this list.
The OmniBook X 14 surprisingly comes with a 2.2K resolution display, something that many other laptops on this list skimp out on to preserve battery. The laptop's camera also beats many more expensive models, featuring great visuals for its price.
As for reasons you wouldn't want an OmniBook X, there are a few. First, while the resolution is crisp, it relies on an IPS panel instead of an OLED display, which means it won't look as good as OLED laptops. Additionally, while it weighs just below three pounds, it's not among the laptops lighter than the MacBook Air. However, you can still find the laptop for just $750 on eBay, which makes it a good budget laptop with a big battery life.
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Aura edition
Another entry from Lenovo, BGR's topmost choice among all major PC brands, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Aura Edition is the only 2-in-1 convertible on our list. Released in 2025, the ThinkPad X1 has a 57WHr battery that lasts for around 26 hours on video playback and can give you up to 21 hours when performing light day-to-day tasks. It has the same Intel Lunar Lake chipset that gives many of its peers on this list their large battery life.
As for things it lacks, the first and foremost is the laptop's display. It has a meager 1,920-by-1080-pixel IPS screen with a 60-hertz refresh rate to preserve battery life, as many others on this list. However, those wanting something better can get a version with a refresh rate of 120 hertz and a 2.8K OLED panel, though that might have a shorter battery life.
Another drawback is its performance. It will be good enough for the usual light workloads, but like many other devices on this list, it isn't the best for anything that demands more processing power. The X1 2-in-1 isn't cheap, though, with the IPS variant being $2,199 on Amazon. It's also somewhat heavy for a 2-in-1 convertible, weighing 3 pounds, though it's still light enough to be portable.
5. Panasonic Toughbook 40 Mk2
Putting the Panasonic Toughbook 40 Mk2, a rugged laptop, on a list of the laptops with the best battery life might be cheating, but with it boasting an absurd battery life of over 40 hoursit deserves a spot on this list. Rugged laptops in general last for long periods of time, being made with the express purpose of working for long days in dangerous environments where a normal laptop simply won't do. However, even for rugged laptop standards, the Toughbook 40 Mk2's 40 hours is simply unheard of.
The large battery life isn't this laptop's only standout feature, though; the other thing rugged laptops are known for is being very durable. The Mk2 specifically is pretty much indestructible. Whether you throw it out a window or target it with a high-pressure water jet, the laptop won't budge. This means that the laptop is extremely heavy, however, weighing more than 7 pounds.
Apart from these two factors, the rest of the laptop is fairly standard. It has a 1,920-by-1,080-pixel resolution on an IPS panel with a 60-hertz refresh rate. This is, however, a touch panel, and one that functions even with gloves on or with a screen that's completely wet. It does have a lot of other features as well, such as a barcode scanner and even a DVD player. But at a price of $4,999 on Amazon, it certainly isn't for most people.
How we selected these laptops with longer battery life than the MacBook Pro
The latest MacBook Pro running the Apple M4 Max and M5 series chips has been out for a while now, and it's given us and other independent reviewers ample time to quantify how long its battery lasts. This number varies, though, and different tasks might lead to different results.
The MacBook Pro is generally more well-optimized than any laptop running Windows. While these laptops have some of the best battery life and last longer than the Pro under a normal workload, the difference is much shorter if we talk about running graphics-intensive games or programs that require lots of processing power.
Additionally, the same model of a laptop can have differently lasting batteries depending on its size. A small-sized display takes less power, and if a 14-inch laptop has the same battery size as its 15-inch variant, the 14-inch one will last significantly longer. This is best seen in the Slim 7i's 14-inch and 15-inch variants, where the 15-inch version doesn't last nearly as long as a MacBook Pro.