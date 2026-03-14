5 Laptops With Longer Battery Life Than The MacBook Pro

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MacBooks are great. They are light and compact, have sleek designs, have enough power to run essential software, and can go on for an entire day without their batteries dying. With the M4 chips, the difference in performance between the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro is smaller than ever, which is why we believe getting a MacBook Air is a better deal than a Pro model. The one thing that you would want to get a Pro for is how long its battery lasts, but even then, many laptops from other brands can beat it.

The M4 MacBook Pro improves on the M3's advertised 13-to-18-hour battery life, with Apple stating that the M4 Pro lasts between 14 hours and 22 hours. The M5 chips make this even better, with the upper limit now being up to 24 hours, a true full day of battery that extends to multiple days in practical use.

In real-world tests, this number fluctuates a lot, with the battery lasting anywhere from 18 to 23 hours depending on your specific use and what chip is inside the device. An M3 MacBook Pro will last 22 hours in certain video playback tests, and an M4 Max MacBook Air will last 18 hours when cycling through different programs — the battery life of models using M4 and M5 chips is similar. We've gathered a number of Windows laptops with the best battery life that can outperform both lines of the MacBook Pro in how long their batteries last.