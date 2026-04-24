5 Clever Uses For Your PC's Secondary Monitor

Whether you have a humble workstation or an expensive gaming rig, getting a second monitor is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to upgrade your setup. Having twice the monitors doesn't automatically mean you'll be twice as productive, but a separate full-sized screen to work with does present an entirely new set of possibilities. This doesn't mean that more monitors are always better, though, and even a three-monitor setup isn't worth it for most people.

Asking someone what they use their secondary monitor for can yield many answers. If you're a programmer, you can display the output of your code on the extra monitor. If you're working with a team, you can have a meeting open on the side and use the primary monitor for a presentation. You can even have YouTube or a podcast playing on the spare screen while you work or play a game on your main monitor.

Still, these are just some of the simplest things you can do — there are so many more clever uses for your PC's secondary monitor. These can help you edit photos and video footage, improve your gaming experience, and make many things much easier than they would be without a secondary monitor.