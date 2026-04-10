A 3 Monitor Setup Just Isn't Worth It To Most People - Here's Why

The potential costs of installing a third monitor are obvious. First, you have to purchase the monitor itself. This actually doesn't need to be as costly as you might assume, as several budget monitors definitely punch above their weight. However, it's still a purchase you don't need to make if you're willing to stick with two monitors.

The third monitor will also take up desk space. Depending on your needs, this could prevent you from assigning that desk space to other uses. In terms of personal preference, you might also simply decide that you don't care for the aesthetic limitations of having three monitors cluttering up your space.

Perhaps most importantly, except in rare instances, users who've tried the three-monitor setup explain they didn't find it beneficial in any meaningful way. They often state that a third monitor ended up sitting unused most of the time. In cases where they did use a third monitor, such as to use two for working and the third for playing YouTube videos while working, another option, like a tablet mount, served the same purpose without requiring more space or the purchase of an additional monitor.