A 3 Monitor Setup Just Isn't Worth It To Most People - Here's Why
Do you prefer a dual-monitor setup for your home PC, work PC, or both? You're not imagining the advantages of using more than one monitor. Dell reviewed multiple studies (including its own study) and determined that using two monitors can increase productivity and improve upon the overall user experience for most people. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that more monitors always equals getting more done. Although there are almost certainly exceptions, for the average user, three monitors costs too much in time and space to justify any questionable benefits a three-monitor setup might offer.
Not everyone is better off without three monitors. For example, on the /r/Monitors subreddit, a few users indicate that using three monitors in their work as software developers and in similar professions offers some advantages. That said, many users explain that three monitors ended up not being worth the hassle. They also explained that, in some cases, the functions served by a third monitor could be served by other solutions.
A third monitor is a costly investment that may not prove useful
The potential costs of installing a third monitor are obvious. First, you have to purchase the monitor itself. This actually doesn't need to be as costly as you might assume, as several budget monitors definitely punch above their weight. However, it's still a purchase you don't need to make if you're willing to stick with two monitors.
The third monitor will also take up desk space. Depending on your needs, this could prevent you from assigning that desk space to other uses. In terms of personal preference, you might also simply decide that you don't care for the aesthetic limitations of having three monitors cluttering up your space.
Perhaps most importantly, except in rare instances, users who've tried the three-monitor setup explain they didn't find it beneficial in any meaningful way. They often state that a third monitor ended up sitting unused most of the time. In cases where they did use a third monitor, such as to use two for working and the third for playing YouTube videos while working, another option, like a tablet mount, served the same purpose without requiring more space or the purchase of an additional monitor.
Alternatives to three monitors are available
It's worth noting that users who still want to leverage the advantages a multi-monitor setup offers may not necessarily need to purchase a separate monitor to do so. An ultra-wide monitor can now be significantly more affordable than such an upgrade once was. Before you add another monitor to your setup, consider whether investing in an ultra-wide unit is a better way to spend your money.
An ultra-wide monitor can also be budget-friendly if you look into your options. As always, it's critical to do your research when making these types of upgrades. The right setup for a casual gamer might not be ideal for someone who needs to do complex engineering work. However, based on anecdotal reports from users who've experimented with three monitors, it's unlikely you'll ever need that many. Instead of boosting your productivity, too many monitors might just create a cumbersome environment that drains your mental bandwidth.