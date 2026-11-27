5 Epic Sci-Fi Movies That Remixed Classic Fairy Tales
Once upon a time, the fairy tale went from bard to the big screen, but then science fiction burst onto the scene with a whole new twist on the genre of fantasy. Whether directors brought aliens, androids, or advanced futures that made us fear for tomorrow, they sure loved bringing an extra special dose of science, but that also got them thinking. What kind of stories didn't just look to a dystopian future, but also drew on classic, magical tales going back hundreds of years? The answer is more than you might think, and so they merged the two genres. Gather round, folks, because we've got some recommendations for you.
These stories take beats, characters, and themes from some of the oldest stories mankind knows and gives them major upgrades. These stories have highly advanced princesses trapped in modern-day castles, heroes tumbling down rabbit holes to worlds leagues away from our own, and brave little boys who want to grow up and become real ones, by any means necessary. So what are we doing here? Turn the proverbial page (scroll) to check out what movies wield a different kind of magic in their technologically twisted takes to see who lives happily ever after. Or at least, as happy as they can be. After all, unlike pure fairy tale, science fiction doesn't always come with a storybook ending. Sometimes it ends with death or Keanu Reeves doing backflips.
The Matrix
Even with its innovative perspectives and cutting-edge camerawork, "The Matrix" doesn't hide that it's drawn inspiration from the pages of "Alice in Wonderland." Beyond its strong themes of breaking from conformity, the film directly references Lewis Carroll's beloved fairy tale about a hero who goes through the looking glass to learn the truth about what's really going on.
"You take the red pill — you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes," Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus explains. With color-coded pills and soldiers who shuffle through this dreamlike prison like playing cards, the Wachowskis borrow liberally from Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, adding their own spin (and a whole lot of guns). Neo is our Alice, a disillusioned office worker and part-time hacker desperate to escape the reality laid out for him. He follows the white rabbit, tumbles down the rabbit hole and finds himself in a strange world, with Morpheus serving as his cryptic guide through a Wonderland where nothing is quite what it seems.
Other characters also draw comparisons to those Alice encounters while wandering through Wonderland. The Oracle and the Cheshire Cat speak in riddles to Neo and are untouchable by the laws of the land. And let's not forget Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving), who isn't as royal as the Queen of Hearts, but is on the hunt for the anomaly that allowed this glitch in the system.
Artificial Intelligence
Another movie that's not so subtle in the source material it takes its plot points from is Steven Spielberg's massively underrated science fiction film, "Artificial Intelligence," a polished, futuristic version of "Pinocchio" from the world of tomorrow. In this case, our magical puppet is David (Haley Joel Osment), a prototype robot built to love and given to a couple whose real son is in an induced coma. Unfortunately, after the son wakes, David is cast aside. He, like Pinocchio, sets out on a mission to find the Blue Fairy from the fairy tale to make a wish to become a real boy.
Blending such genres might have been a tricky task for some, but master filmmaker Steven Spielberg, with the added help of the late Stanley Kubrick, created something of a sci-fi fairy tale masterpiece here. Together, they apply a brilliant neon-tinted spin on the well-known story, swapping characters like the Talking Cricket (who, thanks to Disney's 1940 adaptation, became a more prominent character) for Jude Law's Gigolo Joe. We even see the pair captured and forced to entertain crowds at a "Flesh Fair" much like Mangiafuoco's Great Marionette Theatre. Perhaps the greatest thing that sets David apart from the original wooden hero is that his ending is a bittersweet one, becoming a real boy, but only after artificial intelligence has outlived humanity. David has his wish granted, but just for a single day.
Edward Scissorhands
Tim Burton's big breakthrough film takes as much inspiration from "Beauty and the Beast" as it does in giving us a kooky version of "Frankenstein." In "Edward Scissorhands," Johnny Depp's sharp-handed hero isn't a prince cursed by a witch, but an abandoned experiment left behind by Vincent Price's inventor. He isn't bound to his castle, either; instead, he heads down to live with the villagers who, in their narrow-mindedness, don't take kindly to him. The good news, though, is that he finds his Beauty in Winona Ryder's Kim, who sees a caring, sweet soul beneath the monster so many others assume he is.
Even with these references to two already well-known stories, Burton still manages to make a tale of his own that perfectly showcases the kind of worlds and kooky visuals the director would become famous for. The result is a story that ends in a tone more akin to original fairy tales, rather than the happy ones that were Disney-fied by the House of Mouse. Edward doesn't get a happy ever after, but a heartbreaking one. After being believed to be dead, he lives out the rest of his years in exile, while Kim grows old, still dancing in the snow and thinking of her long-lost love.
Ex-Machina
It's fitting that Oscar Isaac wields such impressive facial hair as Nathan Bateman in the terrifying AI movie, "Ex-Machina," given that Alex Garland's story is widely regarded as a tech version of the 17th-century story of "Bluebeard." Originally written by Charles Perrault, Bluebeard is a rich lord who marries his neighbor's daughter after his six former wives disappear. When she moves into her new hubby's home, she discovers an underground chamber that houses the murdered corpses of Bluebeard's ex-wives. Following the discovery, she hatches a plot to kill her husband with the help of her sisters and brothers. Yep, that whole thing is somehow a children's story.
Compared to Garland's isolated encounter with a rogue AI, "Ex-Machina" tweaks a few plot points while still keeping Isaac's Bateman as the cold, calculated Bluebeard figure. Rather than bringing home a new bride, he tries to make one himself, with "Ava" as a successful project that eventually discovers the fate of the AI women before her. Caleb, played by Domnhall Gleason, gets the keys to the castle and an audience with its owner, but slowly learns he's also being played by Nathan in this encounter with a new form of intelligence. Like Bluebeard's imprisoned bride, Ava ultimately finds a way to escape her captor. However, her homicidal tendencies leave us with questions about the fate of the human race. The end.
Hanna
Bit of a deep cut this one is. Back in 2011, director Joe Wright cast a young Saoirse Ronan as a 15-year-old assassin on the run in "Hanna," which also starred Eric Bana, Tom Hollander, and Cate Blanchett. Another film unafraid to lean into on-the-nose symbolism and themes, "Hanna" follows a girl who lives in an isolated forest with her ex-CIA father, who has trained her all her life to be a living weapon. In her downtime, Hanna asks dear old Dad to read from Grimms' fairy tales, with elements that flood the film. Inverting the tale of Little Red Riding Hood, Hanna is not the hunted but the hunter, tracking down Blanchett's Marissa, who is after this father-daughter duo.
Wright layers Grimms' elements throughout "Hanna," even staging a showdown in a Berlin-based theme park, complete with a giant wolf head and a gingerbread house. As far as fairytale reimaginings go, Little Red and her infamous hood have their story retold in a variety of ways over the years, with horror being the most common genre to play around with the idea. In the case of Wright's film, though, "Hanna" is something of an overlooked movie overall, with its spotlight stolen by the 2019 television series that also adapted it. Do yourself a favor and go into the woods with this one.