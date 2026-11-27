Once upon a time, the fairy tale went from bard to the big screen, but then science fiction burst onto the scene with a whole new twist on the genre of fantasy. Whether directors brought aliens, androids, or advanced futures that made us fear for tomorrow, they sure loved bringing an extra special dose of science, but that also got them thinking. What kind of stories didn't just look to a dystopian future, but also drew on classic, magical tales going back hundreds of years? The answer is more than you might think, and so they merged the two genres. Gather round, folks, because we've got some recommendations for you.

These stories take beats, characters, and themes from some of the oldest stories mankind knows and gives them major upgrades. These stories have highly advanced princesses trapped in modern-day castles, heroes tumbling down rabbit holes to worlds leagues away from our own, and brave little boys who want to grow up and become real ones, by any means necessary. So what are we doing here? Turn the proverbial page (scroll) to check out what movies wield a different kind of magic in their technologically twisted takes to see who lives happily ever after. Or at least, as happy as they can be. After all, unlike pure fairy tale, science fiction doesn't always come with a storybook ending. Sometimes it ends with death or Keanu Reeves doing backflips.