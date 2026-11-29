Your Bose SoundLink Is An Extra Speaker Away From Stereo Sound
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Music lovers who aren't strict audiophiles or don't want to spend a lot on an expensive setup may still want a cheaper way to bring stereo-caliber sound into their homes. Whether it's for large, lively gatherings or personal enjoyment, it can be nice to have your favorite tunes fill the whole house evenly, rather than fading out or getting muffled in some rooms or on different floors. Thankfully, much like Apple's HomePod mini, which lets multiple devices sync into a collective home theater sound system, Bose SoundLink devices can also team up to improve your listening experience by carrying balanced, stereo-quality sound throughout your humble abode.
Bose SoundLink speakers come with a party mode feature that can instantly liven up a shindig with wider access to jams. Users can link a pair of compatible Bose Bluetooth speakers and play the same tracks up to 33 feet apart in unison. As if that weren't convenient enough, you can also pair speakers that aren't the same model, as long as they're Bose products with Bluetooth connectivity.
Per Bose, listeners can link devices if they have access to the Bose app. In the app, choose a smart speaker, select the Group option, then select the other audio device to pair. The My Bose menu will then show the pairing and create a group you can use to make the process even easier at later events. You can also enable SoundLink's party mode on certain devices by holding the volume and Bluetooth buttons on both speakers. From there, partygoers in multiple rooms or across a large space can enjoy the same songs with equal volume.
Bose sells its speakers in sets
Bose has sent a clear message to music lovers and potential party hosts: choose its SoundLink speakers for stereo-quality sound. Perhaps anticipating that people will eat up its party mode feature, Bose sells products like the SoundLink Flex Speaker, Moving Melodies Dual Revolve+, and SoundLink Micro Portable Speaker (2nd Gen) in sets priced at $178, $398, and $158, respectively. That way, prospective buyers get the immediate convenience of owning two devices that can sync for spacious listening.
Those whose living or party spaces need even more sound to fill the entire area may also benefit from Bose's tri-speaker bundle, the Multiroom Music Set, available for $897. Like party mode with speaker pairs, the Multiroom Music Set's units can connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and play synchronized sound across multiple locations. Each speaker also has a built-in Alexa voice assistant and can receive media via Apple AirPlay and Google Cast. You can also control and pair them together with the Bose app. Though the bundle may be one of the most expensive Bose pairings, the extra unit and same sound-syncing abilities might make the Multiroom Music Set a worthwhile option for those who really want to turn their homes into hopping venues.