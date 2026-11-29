We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Music lovers who aren't strict audiophiles or don't want to spend a lot on an expensive setup may still want a cheaper way to bring stereo-caliber sound into their homes. Whether it's for large, lively gatherings or personal enjoyment, it can be nice to have your favorite tunes fill the whole house evenly, rather than fading out or getting muffled in some rooms or on different floors. Thankfully, much like Apple's HomePod mini, which lets multiple devices sync into a collective home theater sound system, Bose SoundLink devices can also team up to improve your listening experience by carrying balanced, stereo-quality sound throughout your humble abode.

Bose SoundLink speakers come with a party mode feature that can instantly liven up a shindig with wider access to jams. Users can link a pair of compatible Bose Bluetooth speakers and play the same tracks up to 33 feet apart in unison. As if that weren't convenient enough, you can also pair speakers that aren't the same model, as long as they're Bose products with Bluetooth connectivity.

Per Bose, listeners can link devices if they have access to the Bose app. In the app, choose a smart speaker, select the Group option, then select the other audio device to pair. The My Bose menu will then show the pairing and create a group you can use to make the process even easier at later events. You can also enable SoundLink's party mode on certain devices by holding the volume and Bluetooth buttons on both speakers. From there, partygoers in multiple rooms or across a large space can enjoy the same songs with equal volume.