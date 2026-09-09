4 Bose Speakers You Can Buy With Built-In Voice Assistants
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Even though some audiophiles hate Bose, there's no denying that this company manufactures some quality products. There are even several Bose speakers with top scores from Consumer Reports. Not all of them have built-in voice assistants, though. If you're looking for a smart speaker that can serve as the voice-controlled hub for your entertainment needs, it's important to buy one that has native compatibility with Alexa or Google Assistant.
To help you find the right Bose speaker for your next smart home upgrade, we made a list of four well-rated options. Each of these speakers has built-in compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, or both, but keep in mind that you will have to choose one or the other during the speaker's initial setup. You can always change your preferred voice assistant later using the Voice Settings option in the Bose Music app. A full explanation of how we chose these speakers is included at the end of this article.
Lifestyle Ultra Speaker
The Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker is a versatile model you can buy for $299. Bose asserts that it has "room-filling performance" that provides clear sound even if you're far away. This makes it a solid choice as your main voice assistant hub, because you can get the full experience of listening or giving commands even if you're actively moving through the room. The Lifestyle Ultra can be placed on a tabletop or mounted to a stand or wall, giving you flexibility.
The Lifestyle series of speakers are also the first Bose products to launch with Alexa+ built in, so the Lifestyle Ultra can provide more sophisticated services compared to other Bose speakers. You could ask for curated song suggestions or have natural conversations with your digital assistant, for example. The advanced Alexa+ service is free for Amazon Prime members, but even if you don't have Prime, Alexa+ is actually worth paying for because it can improve the overall capability of your entire smart home.
Portable Smart Speaker
The Bose Portable Smart Speaker, as its name implies, is designed to go anywhere. The handle makes it easy to carry with you, and its cylindrical design allows for 360-degree sound for immersive listening without stressing over optimal placement. It's also rated for IPX4 water resistance, which means that it's completely safe to use outdoors around splashing water. At a list price of $399, which you may find discounted often, the portability and durability may come at a premium cost.
Its built-in support for Alexa and Google Assistant lets you issue voice commands while on the go, as long as you have a Wi-Fi or a mobile connection. There are many clever ways to use smart speakers in your home, but the Bose Portable Smart Speaker lets you bring those conveniences with you outside the home too. Of course, the Portable Smart Speaker is also viable for an at-home listening experience, especially in smaller rooms. It's designed to be capable of broader smart home integration, and some buyers claim it beats competitor smart speakers in quality.
Smart Soundbar
The Bose Smart Soundbar can be a solid addition to your home theater setup for the price of $429. We compared Bose and Marshall as speaker brands and found that Bose stands out for having a more comprehensive soundbar lineup. In particular, experts praise the Bose Smart Soundbar for having a wide Dolby Atmos soundstage, low audio latency, and an AI-powered dialogue boost mode that helps on-screen character voices stand out.
You can control the Bose Smart Soundbar using Alexa or Bose's proprietary Voice4Video technology. You can also use Google Chromecast to wirelessly connect other devices to the soundbar without relying on Bluetooth. However, Google Assistant is not available as a built-in voice control option for this product. Even so, the voice command options that are available can help you enjoy big-screen entertainment more seamlessly. Just keep in mind that the Bose Smart Soundbar lacks support for the DTS surround sound standard.
Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar
The Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar is an even more luxurious speaker for your home theater, coming in at a premium price of $1,099. It's the successor to the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, which was already one of the best soundbars you can buy in 2026. As part of Bose's all-new Lifestyle lineup, though, this latest iteration comes with Alexa+ support and has seamless compatibility with the rest of Bose's modular Lifestyle ecosystem.
What makes the Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar worth considering, even at more than twice the price of other Bose speakers, is versatility. Reviews have highlighted a wide range of playback options and sound levels to suit rooms of any size. It also demonstrates great audio clarity for music, speech, and other elements in the soundscape. As a hub for your digital voice assistant, the Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar provides all the functionality third-party speakers offer, especially if you opt to pay for access to Alexa+.
How we selected these Bose smart speakers
When we created this list of Bose smart speakers, we only chose products that have built-in voice assistant compatibility without the need to connect them to an intermediary device. We also only named speakers you can actually buy; we did not include discontinued products like the Bose Home Speaker 300 or Home Speaker 500, despite the former popularity of those products and their native voice assistant features.
For this list, we only recommended Bose speakers that are readily available from retailers like Amazon and that you can start controlling with voice commands after a simple out-of-the-box setup process. Furthermore, each product on this list holds an Amazon customer rating above 3.5 stars at the time of this writing, with no frequent defects reported throughout Amazon user reviews.