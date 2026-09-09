4 Bose Speakers You Can Buy With Built-In Voice Assistants

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Even though some audiophiles hate Bose, there's no denying that this company manufactures some quality products. There are even several Bose speakers with top scores from Consumer Reports. Not all of them have built-in voice assistants, though. If you're looking for a smart speaker that can serve as the voice-controlled hub for your entertainment needs, it's important to buy one that has native compatibility with Alexa or Google Assistant.

To help you find the right Bose speaker for your next smart home upgrade, we made a list of four well-rated options. Each of these speakers has built-in compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, or both, but keep in mind that you will have to choose one or the other during the speaker's initial setup. You can always change your preferred voice assistant later using the Voice Settings option in the Bose Music app. A full explanation of how we chose these speakers is included at the end of this article.