4 Reasons Why Alexa+ Is Actually Worth Paying For In 2026

First rolled out to select devices (in early access) in March 2025, before getting a full U.S. rollout in February 2026, Alexa+ is an upgraded version of Amazon's Alexa personal assistant. Powered by Amazon's Nova and Anthropic large language generative AI models, Alexa+ offers a more personalized, conversational, and smarter overall experience than its predecessor, plus a bunch of cool Alexa+ specific features, like the ability to order takeaway or discuss the news.

However, Alexa+ isn't flawless. Users have reported several issues with the AI personal assistant, including factual inaccuracies, becoming frustrated with its overly chatty responses, and device lag, while others simply miss the old Alexa's functions — leading some to revert to the original version of Alexa. Though some of these issues were reported during the early access period.

While Alexa+ is included for free with Prime membership, for everyone else, it costs $19.99 per month, with non-Prime members able to try out the Alexa+ chat experience on the web as part of the free tier. But considering its drawbacks, is it actually worth paying for Alexa+ in 2026? Below, we break down five reasons why it is.