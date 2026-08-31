Bose Vs. Marshall: Which Speaker Brand Should You Opt For And Why?

Despite having markedly different backgrounds, Bose and Marshall find themselves as competing speaker brands in 2026. Bose has been in the space for decades, offering everything from portable Bluetooth speakers to soundbars and high-end headphones. Notably, Bose's Soundlink speakers have become a leading option in the portable speaker space thanks to the lineup's diversity and excellent overall sound quality.

In Marshall's case, the legendary brand has adapted its roots as a leading guitar amp name to develop its own line of speakers that rival Bose. Better yet, Marshall has completely leaned into the history of its brand, designing speaker styles with its rock pedigree in mind.

If you're after a Bluetooth speaker, connected set of speakers for your home, or even a setup for your TV, both brands fit the bill. Between Bose and Marshall, choosing the best speaker brand comes down to sound quality, aesthetics, and overall value. Here's what to look for when deciding between these two legendary names in the audio world.