Bose Vs. Marshall: Which Speaker Brand Should You Opt For And Why?
Despite having markedly different backgrounds, Bose and Marshall find themselves as competing speaker brands in 2026. Bose has been in the space for decades, offering everything from portable Bluetooth speakers to soundbars and high-end headphones. Notably, Bose's Soundlink speakers have become a leading option in the portable speaker space thanks to the lineup's diversity and excellent overall sound quality.
In Marshall's case, the legendary brand has adapted its roots as a leading guitar amp name to develop its own line of speakers that rival Bose. Better yet, Marshall has completely leaned into the history of its brand, designing speaker styles with its rock pedigree in mind.
If you're after a Bluetooth speaker, connected set of speakers for your home, or even a setup for your TV, both brands fit the bill. Between Bose and Marshall, choosing the best speaker brand comes down to sound quality, aesthetics, and overall value. Here's what to look for when deciding between these two legendary names in the audio world.
Find the lineup and look that suits you
At first glance, both Bose and Marshall have a plethora of speakers to choose from. Bose's collection of Bluetooth speakers spans seven models from $160 to $700. Marshall follows a similar route, offering six unique Bluetooth speakers starting at $160 and a pair of heavy-duty PA speakers. Both brands even offer a slate of Sonos-esque Wi-Fi speakers that can be placed throughout your home to play music as an ensemble.
Where Bose breaks the mold, however, is in the home theater department. It sports four different soundbar options, a pair of optional subwoofers, and dedicated rear speakers to complete a surround sound setup. By comparison, Marshall offers two sizes of both soundbars and subwoofers, with no dedicated rears to speak of.
With all that said, if style matters, Marshall has a clear edge over its counterpart. Whereas Bose opts for a sleek aesthetic that's meant to blend into your home, Marshall's speakers take a page from the brand's rock origins. Most of its speaker lineup, especially its Bluetooth offerings, resemble miniature versions of the guitar amps that it built its reputation off of. If you want speakers that stand out in your space, Marshall is the clear choice.
Sound is subjective, but essential
Needless to say, different ears will have different preferences when it comes to sound quality. Still, Bose and Marshall feature their own distinct sound signatures that should factor into considering either brand. Reviewers have noted that speakers like Bose's SoundLink Flex II delivers a clean, detailed sound with plenty of bass to spare. By comparison, options like Marshall's Middleton II brings a sense of depth to its sound and offers exceptional directivity, meaning you can enjoy it from a variety of listening angles.
Each brand's sound will differ between models and price points, of course. But in general, expect Bose to pack a bit more bass into its drivers. Meanwhile, Marshall's speakers are designed to bring out detailed nuances in music that matches the brand's rock-and-roll persona. Interestingly, both brands offer similar technical specifications across their respective lineup. For instance, Bose's $399 SoundLink Max can play for up to 20 hours between charges and carries an IP67 water resistance rating. Comparatively, Marshall's $329 Kilburn II isn't as waterproof with an IP2 rating. But it matches Bose with 20 hours of playback built into its battery.
It's hard to go wrong with either choice, though there are clear lines drawn in the sand. For more lineup choices and a broader soundstage, Bose is a great option. For an aesthetic and sound that has been cultivated specifically with rock and roll in mind, Marshall takes the cake.