Who Owns Sonos And Where Are The Speakers Made?

In a comment to The Verge in 2019, Sonos confirmed that it was "diversifying production" after a "one-time hit" from imposed tariffs. It now has manufacturing set up in Malaysia, which it began to ramp up in 2021, just as pandemic-related restrictions were being wound down. It's reported that the then Chief Financial Officer said, "It has taken longer than we thought it would, but we are still very much on track with our Malaysia strategy."

After having to raise its prices in 2019 to some online backlash, the idea was to ensure that it didn't get impacted by any future Chinese-US feuding. Reporting out of the 2025 Trump administration tariffs from The Verge and Bloomberg indicates that a supply chain based in Vietnam was also opened. The current CFO, Saori Casey, said, "You may recall we underwent a significant effort to diversify our supply chain a few years ago, which resulted in a manufacturing of nearly all of our U.S.-bound products shifting to Malaysia and Vietnam."

This mitigation didn't have much of an effect, as price hikes hit the product line due to Malaysia and Vietnam being hit by tariffs. It's not fully known if Sonos has pulled entirely out of China. Diversification of the supply chain doesn't mean they cut everything and run, but it's very possible that parts of the manufacturing process are still done there. There's also little to no information on which models are made where.