Sony TVs: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Built
Sony Bravia, the company's only TV brand since 2008, is manufactured worldwide. Not every part is made together: panels, for example, come from different sources depending on the TV model. Japan, Mexico, Slovakia, and China are the main locations where Bravia TVs have been manufactured over the years. That might change soon, as Sony sold Bravia to the Chinese TV company TCL, which will take over in April 2027 and may change where these products are made.
As of 2025, according to Sony's Sustainability Report, the company has manufacturing facilities across Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Of the 11 factories, it's not entirely clear which specifically assemble TVs, as Sony doesn't dive into it that far in the report. However, Bloomberg details the Malaysian plant as a manufacturer that provides "televisions and projectors," just like the two Chinese plants. Shanghai "develops, produces, and sells" TVs, and the Wuxi plant works with "liquid crystal display panels," though this could refer to screens on cameras.
The "who" in Sony Bravia's manufacturing isn't clear, and it's obviously a worldwide joint effort with modern manufacturing requirements to lower costs and expand to more markets. If we want a historical perspective of the production of these TVs, though, we have a hefty amount of data to rely on.
Sony has reduced factories around the world
Details of where Sony's Bravia brand is manufactured often include Brazil, Spain, Malaysia, and Ecuador — though this isn't strictly the case as of 2026. The Spanish facility was sold in 2010. The Brazilian plant was shuttered in 2021 after its closing announcement in 2020. Malaysian operations, which had started in 1973, were also impacted in 2020. Rather than a total shutdown, this was a consolidation, with Sony moving manufacturing to Selangor. The company entered Ecuador around a decade ago; however, it's unclear whether any of these plants still maintain operations as of 2026 and if they sell TV parts to Sony.
Sony doesn't own its Mexico or Slovakia plants anymore because it sold them to Foxconn in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Its Japanese operations were consolidated in 2023, moving its Entertainment, Technology & Services division's output to now mostly focus on broadcast and camera equipment. Sony's dedicated TV assembly plant in Vietnam was shuttered in 2008. In 2015, Sony made a deal with Foxconn to manufacture TVs in India, and in 2019 celebrated "more than 95%" of TVs made for the region being made in the country itself. A 2023 report indicated this was still in action, despite it not being listed by Sony in the 2025 Sustainability report.
Sony uses a myriad of factories across China to assemble TVs. It states in a 2023 Sustainability Report that it had 12 electronics manufacturing plants, including in China. Facilities listed include "Sony Precision Devices," which is now RS Precision Devices after being acquired. The other two are Shanghai Suoguang Visual Products and Sony Digital Products.
Who supplies Bravia
The panels Sony uses in its Bravia brand aren't made by Sony. In fact, most TV brands pull from the same few companies, namely Samsung and LG, when it comes down to TV panels. Sony has mostly stopped producing its own panels, with its LCD business being bought up by Foxconn. Sony still develops OLED screens, as these have been found in the Apple Vision Pro headset, but they aren't readily available for anyone to purchase. For its TVs, these OLED displays are instead sourced from LG. Its QD-OLED screens come from Samsung, which is the only supplier in the world.
This will be turned on its head, and already has been, as the TCL merger with the Bravia brand takes hold. The company has taken ownership of over 51% of the Bravia brand, with Sony still holding onto 49%. While TCL will handle a majority of the manufacturing, Sony will still provide its image-processing technologies. This is what will set the TCL-made Bravia TVs apart from the rest of the TCL range. If LCD screens are reintroduced, TCL will provide them.
With this in mind, Sony's Bravia brand, now Bravia Inc., will potentially move production to China over the coming years. TCL is mainly situated inside of China, with the Shenzen factory providing TVs to America. The company has a great deal of control over the supply chain, hence why TCL TVs are so cheap.