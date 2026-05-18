Sony TVs: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Built

Sony Bravia, the company's only TV brand since 2008, is manufactured worldwide. Not every part is made together: panels, for example, come from different sources depending on the TV model. Japan, Mexico, Slovakia, and China are the main locations where Bravia TVs have been manufactured over the years. That might change soon, as Sony sold Bravia to the Chinese TV company TCL, which will take over in April 2027 and may change where these products are made.

As of 2025, according to Sony's Sustainability Report, the company has manufacturing facilities across Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Of the 11 factories, it's not entirely clear which specifically assemble TVs, as Sony doesn't dive into it that far in the report. However, Bloomberg details the Malaysian plant as a manufacturer that provides "televisions and projectors," just like the two Chinese plants. Shanghai "develops, produces, and sells" TVs, and the Wuxi plant works with "liquid crystal display panels," though this could refer to screens on cameras.

The "who" in Sony Bravia's manufacturing isn't clear, and it's obviously a worldwide joint effort with modern manufacturing requirements to lower costs and expand to more markets. If we want a historical perspective of the production of these TVs, though, we have a hefty amount of data to rely on.