The 10 Best Bluetooth Speaker Brands, Ranked By Sound Quality

Bang & Olufsen, often shortened to B&O, is a premium audio brand known for its expensive offerings. But even though its speakers are pricey, it also often delivers the best sound quality across its entire lineup. Consumer Reports says that B&O makes one of the best headphones for audiophiles, and it seems that its expertise has also carried over to its Bluetooth speakers. So, if you are willing to spare no expense for your listening pleasure, this is one of the brands you should consider.

We checked the reviews on multiple B&O speakers, including the Beosound A1 (3rd Generation), which is B&O's smallest Bluetooth speaker, the Beolit 20, which also offers wireless charging, the portable Beosound Explore, the iconic Beosound A5, and the stylish Beosound Level, and they agree that B&O delivers amazing, full-bodied sound across all frequencies, with crisp and sharp highs and authentic midrange reproduction, making it feel as if you're listening live to the music coming from the speakers. It also consistently delivered excellent and clear bass that does not muddy the overall sound stage, even with the palm-sized Beosound A1.

The biggest drawback of B&O speakers, as many pointed out, is their relatively high price point. Others also said that some of the options here lacked features, required some setup before you can use them, or had minor bugs. But if you want nothing but the best possible sound quality, these inconveniences will soon disappear as the sound delivered by these speakers washes over you.