The 10 Best Bluetooth Speaker Brands, Ranked By Sound Quality
There are many Bluetooth speakers available on the market, and you may pick one or two models based on their reviews. However, if you want to purchase several different speakers, say, to build a wireless speaker system for your house or to give them as gifts for your friends and family, you'd likely want to stick to a specific brand.
Of course, different rooms and use cases mean that you cannot just rely on one well-reviewed Bluetooth speaker model. So, to help ensure that you're getting the best possible sound quality when you shop for a speaker regardless of its price point, we're listing the best Bluetooth speaker brands based on their sound quality. These brands consistently appeared among the top recommendations in professional reviews, and we ranked them based on the ratings they received across multiple models. That way, whether you pick the cheapest, most affordable option or the top-tier offering from the manufacturer, you are likely to get a Bluetooth speaker that will deliver excellent audio fidelity.
Bang & Olufsen
Bang & Olufsen, often shortened to B&O, is a premium audio brand known for its expensive offerings. But even though its speakers are pricey, it also often delivers the best sound quality across its entire lineup. Consumer Reports says that B&O makes one of the best headphones for audiophiles, and it seems that its expertise has also carried over to its Bluetooth speakers. So, if you are willing to spare no expense for your listening pleasure, this is one of the brands you should consider.
We checked the reviews on multiple B&O speakers, including the Beosound A1 (3rd Generation), which is B&O's smallest Bluetooth speaker, the Beolit 20, which also offers wireless charging, the portable Beosound Explore, the iconic Beosound A5, and the stylish Beosound Level, and they agree that B&O delivers amazing, full-bodied sound across all frequencies, with crisp and sharp highs and authentic midrange reproduction, making it feel as if you're listening live to the music coming from the speakers. It also consistently delivered excellent and clear bass that does not muddy the overall sound stage, even with the palm-sized Beosound A1.
The biggest drawback of B&O speakers, as many pointed out, is their relatively high price point. Others also said that some of the options here lacked features, required some setup before you can use them, or had minor bugs. But if you want nothing but the best possible sound quality, these inconveniences will soon disappear as the sound delivered by these speakers washes over you.
Bowers & Wilkins
Bowers & Wilkins, also called B&W, offers the Zeppelin Pro and the Formation series of speakers to consumers looking for wireless solutions, with the latter consisting of only three speaker models and a wireless streamer. It focuses all its resources and expertise on these select models, allowing it to also be one of the highly rated Bluetooth speaker brands available today.
Some of the most well-regarded offerings from B&W include the Zeppelin Pro, a tabletop speaker, and the Formation Duo bookshelf speakers, both of which can stream wirelessly via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect, among others. You can also connect the latter to an existing, non-wireless system through the Formation Audio wireless hub. The sound quality that these units deliver is often characterized as wide and immersive, while ensuring that they're musically balanced and engaging. Vocals remain clear with excellent midrange delivery, and the low end retained authority even without a dedicated subwoofer. The clarity of the B&W speakers also allows every layer of the track to remain distinct, letting listeners appreciate each musician and vocalist.
Just like B&O, B&W is an extremely expensive brand, so you should prepare your wallet if you want the very best. Some models might also lack some smart features that many expect today, especially at this price point.
Audio Pro
While this Swedish brand might not be as premium as B&O and B&W, it still offers top-tier sonic performance for those who want a great listening experience. It might not be as popular as brands like JBL, Sony, or Bose, but it's a respected brand when it comes to Hi-Fi, having been around for nearly 50 years in the industry.
Professional reviewers consistently gave its speakers — like the C5 Mk II, C20, P5, T3+, and the A10 Mk II W — high marks, especially in sound quality. Whether they were listening to a portable speaker like the C5 Mk II or the larger C20, which is designed to stay on your shelf or desk, they mostly agree that Audio Pro speakers generally produce clear and balanced sound. Even the smaller speakers like the T3+ and A10 Mk II W still delivered detail and spaciousness, while also providing a warm, healthy bassline that surprisingly goes beyond the limitations of their size.
Audio Pro wireless speakers generally get great reviews, although some say that they're priced a bit higher versus similar competitors. Bluetooth-only models, like the T3+ or P5, also don't come with apps that let users tweak their output, but unless you're quite particular and prefer a specific sound profile when it comes to your speakers, the excellent sound quality that Audio Pro delivers right out of the box should be good enough for the majority of listeners.
JBL
This is one of the more popular mainstream brands when it comes to wireless audio, with the JBL Flip 7 getting the best cheap wireless speaker award from Consumer Reports. This brand has good selection of Bluetooth speakers, ranging from small and portable units that you can easily put in your pocket or hang from your bag, to larger speakers designed to bring life to the party with thumping bass and RGB lights.
JBL's wide range of Bluetooth speakers are said to be clear, balanced, and detailed, making it easier to appreciate vocals as they mix with other elements of the track to produce textural depth. This ensures that you can enjoy your music to the fullest, especially from the larger models in its lineup. In case you're not quite satisfied with the delivery of a particular JBL model, you also have access to EQ presets to change the speaker's character. You can even use a custom equalizer setting, allowing you to set the output to your taste.
There were a few concerns about localizability, though, especially among smaller portable mono speakers. Still, this is common among tiny models where volume, rather than overall sound quality, is the primary concern. Even then, JBL offers features like "AI Sound Boost" to optimize its output to deliver a more powerful sound without introducing distortion. If you're interested in these speakers but can't decide which ones to look at, you should check out some of the most popular JBL models from Amazon. These are often loved for their excellent audio quality without costing an arm and a leg.
Sonos
Sonos is known for its smart speakers that let you appreciate good-quality audio in your home while also letting you control your other smart home devices. Consumer Reports even gave the Sonos Era 300 a top rating, making it one of the best smart speakers on the market. It has been around in the U.S. since 2005, with its first model, the ZP100, still seeing support. Because of this, it's one of the brands that often comes to mind for people looking to buy a Bluetooth speaker for their homes.
Aside from the smart features that many Sonos speakers come with, listeners can expect an excellent audio experience across the brand's lineup. We've checked out reviews for the Sonos Play, Roam 2, Era 100 SL, among others, and found that they consistently delivered a distinct and bassy sound profile. Even the smaller speakers sound open, rich, and airy — quite a feat given the lack of volume in these relatively tiny devices.
Experts say that Sonos' competitors could deliver slightly better sound quality, but the brand's advantage often comes from its other capabilities, like integrating into a multi-room network or controlling your smart home. So, if you don't want the hassle and extra expense of setting up separate smart speakers and multi-room audio speakers, Sonos Bluetooth speakers will give you the best of both worlds.
Sony
Home entertainment is one of the strong suits of this Japanese company, so one would expect it to deliver some of the best audio technology on the market. Many audiophiles agree with this sentiment, saying that Sony's earbuds are better than AirPods. BGR also reviewed Sony's Inzone H9 II gaming headset, and we found that it delivers a great listening experience for both music and gaming.
We looked at various Sony models, including the ULT Field 5, which Consumer Reports considers one of the best Sony speakers you can buy. Reviewers agree that Sony's Bluetooth speakers offer incredible dynamic range, allowing listeners to feel the depth and clarity of each track. They cleanly isolate vocal tracks but still seamlessly blend them with the rhythm. More importantly, it retains this quality even at relatively high volumes, allowing you to comfortably fill an entire room with sound from a single Sony speaker.
We have to note, though, that a couple of Sony speakers tended to overcook extra-bassy tracks, especially when the volume is pumped at its maximum level. These were smaller speakers, though, and it seems that this issue isn't unique to the brand. And if you find yourself frequently pushing these smaller speakers, then you probably need to buy a bigger model at this point.
Ultimate Ears
Ultimate Ears, also called UE, started out as a professional brand specializing in in-ear monitors (IEMs) for touring musicians. Logitech acquired it in 2008, and it soon became the company's premium audio sub-brand. UE's current lineup of Bluetooth speakers all carry the "boom" theme in their model names, except for the smallest one, called Miniroll. This should give you an idea about how it aims to sound, with even the smallest model designed to deliver the loudest possible sound without sacrificing quality.
The general observation about UE Bluetooth speakers is that they're generally bassy and focus on delivering volume. Despite that, they still managed to maintain the richness of the track they're playing, with every detail rendered with refinement, sharpness, and clarity. This makes these speakers great for all types of music — whether you're into rumbling and thumping party beats or just want to differentiate every instrument playing in a 180-piece orchestra.
Although Ultimate Ears delivers excellent sound, it does so at a price. It's not as expensive as the premium offerings from B&O, B&W, and even Audio Pro, but it still costs a pretty penny, especially given the availability of cheaper brands. Almost all UE models don't offer wired connectivity, too — only the most expensive Hyperboom comes with an optical and an aux port. But if you primarily stream your music from your phone, then UE is a great choice if you want loud sounds that do not compromise on quality.
Bose
This is a popular brand when it comes to speakers, and many people have trusted it over the years for their listening needs. Some premium car brands, like Porsche and Cadillac, even boast Bose-branded speakers in the cabin, which is why it makes sense to include them on our list. Bose's QuietComfort series, alongside Sony's XM-series, often make the top of best noise-canceling headphones lists. It makes sense for the company to apply its expertise to its Bluetooth speaker lineup.
One thing Bose consistently achieves with its Bluetooth speakers is overall clarity, ensuring that details in the treble and midrange remain crisp and clean. This helps ensure that vocals and instruments stand out from the mix, delivering a warm, well-balanced sound stage. It can also deliver on bassier tracks, with the Bose SoundLink Home noted for its impressive response despite being a rather small speaker.
Despite having all these great qualities, some experts say that some Bose competitors offer better dexterity, resulting in a slightly better sound quality. It can also get pricey, too, like the Bose S1 Pro+, costing over $1,000 for what is essentially a PA system. If you're looking for a good set of Bluetooth speakers for listening to music, it's a good idea to shortlist a Bose model, but you should still check out individual reviews to see if you're getting the best audio quality for the money you're spending.
Marshall
If you're into concerts and live music, you're probably familiar with Marshall, the English company that used to be owned by the Marshall family and built its name by providing guitar amplifiers for live venues through the latter half of the 20th century. Even though it has other owners now, it's still known for making excellent amps and other sound equipment and has since expanded its repertoire to include Bluetooth speakers designed for consumers.
Experts say that the company's expertise in rock music stands out in the speakers that they make. They typically have excellent dynamics and a lively profile, making it feel as if you're seated directly in front of the stage and immersed in the audio — even the smaller speakers from the brand offer a spacious and immersive soundstage that belies their form factor. The strong mid presence of Marshall speakers gives guitars a strong presence in most tracks, while their powerful bassline ensures a heavy low-end impact that doesn't get lost in the mix.
Some reviewers observed, though, that some models have slight trouble with treble, particularly at high volumes. This could lead to reduced clarity, especially for movies and TV shows, but could be remedied by playing around with the equalizer. This makes Marshall speakers less suitable for classical music and film scores, but they're the perfect choice if you're into rock, pop, electro, and other genres that feature heavy beats.
Harman Kardon
Harman Kardon, or HK, is another brand that started producing Hi-Fi audio equipment in the 1950s, and it has since branched into various different markets, including car audio and Bluetooth speakers. What might be surprising, though, is that it's actually a sister company of JBL and B&W, with the three audio brands all sitting under Samsung. Despite that, HK continues to produce well-regarded speakers that offer excellent sound quality.
One of the things consistently mentioned in HK speaker reviews is their excellent delivery in the low- to mid-range, making tracks feel warm and full-bodied. They also tend to highlight vocals and acoustic instruments, ensuring that even the smallest speakers in its lineup have the clarity and detail one would expect from a larger unit. This emphasis on the low-end, though, could bother some users who prefer a more balanced tone. Still, the wide soundstage that some HK speakers have should make it feel that you're listening to the performance from a theater.
HK speakers are often considered great options, with some of the Bluetooth speakers we looked at being graded as "audiophile-leaning" (via Stereo Index) despite not being designed for high-resolution audio. Nevertheless, the bass-heavy profile that you get on select models might be a bit too much for your liking, meaning it would be wise to look at feedback for specific models if you're considering one.
How we chose these Bluetooth speaker brands
We picked these ten Bluetooth speaker brands by checking out the reviews, "best-of" lists, and audiophile recommendations, and noting which brands were mentioned often. We then searched for the latest models from our chosen brands, and collated professional reviews from various outlets. The reviews were put together in a spreadsheet, allowing us to normalize the ratings and get the average for each specific brand for our ranking. Aside from this, we noted how each reviewer described each speaker and noted the commonalities for each brand, allowing us to get a sense of their overall sound quality.