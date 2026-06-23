Not Bose, Not Sony: This Is The Best Cheap Wireless Speaker, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are hundreds of Bluetooth speakers on the market, and they're sold just about anywhere you can buy electronics. Brands like Bose and Sony are regular headline-grabbers for their wireless audio devices, but according to Consumer Reports (CR), the laurel of best cheap wireless speaker actually belongs to the $150 JBL Flip 7. This iconic design has been a JBL speaker staple for multiple generations, and the latest iteration boasts a handful of new features and is available in six colors: Black, Blue, Red, Squad, Pink, and Purple.

The Flip 7 boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, which means it's totally safe for pool parties or if you get caught in the rain. This is the first Flip generation to incorporate JBL's PushLock design, so attaching its strap and carabiner is easier than ever (no more threading through a loop strap). When it comes to sound quality, the Flip 7 delivers a solid balance of highs and lows, with a little extra low-end to drive home 808s and kick drums. While the speaker downmixes stereo tracks to mono, you can pair up a second Flip 7 for proper stereo imaging.

When set to a high volume, the Flip 7 may sound a bit distorted, and because of its front-firing drivers, sonic details may start to fade as you step toward the sides. That said, JBL's AI Sound Boost feature auto-balances the sound profile to match best the music you're listening to. Our friends at SoundGuys also praised the Flip 7's customizable EQ in the JBL Portable app, which lets you further tune the speaker to match your audio preferences.