12 Bluetooth Speakers With The Best Battery Life You Can Buy In 2026
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There are several factors to consider when deciding which among the many available Bluetooth speakers to buy, including sound quality and volume, durability and waterproofing, and smart features through a companion app. However, you shouldn't forget battery life, as a device that requires recharging multiple times a day may lead to regret and frustration.
This roundup includes models from household names such as JBL and Marshall, as well as devices from lesser-known manufacturers such as Tribit and Turtlebox. These Bluetooth speaker brands promise up to a certain number of hours of battery life for each of their models, though the real-world performance of the devices may be different.
We've rounded up the Bluetooth speakers with the best battery life that you can buy in 2026, based on device specifications and test results from reputable websites. We focused on models that were in 2025 or before June 2026 for the latest technology and stock availability. We also highlighted positive feedback from both shoppers and professional reviewers to make sure that long-lasting batteries aren't the only reasons these speakers are worth purchasing.
Soundcore Boom Go 3i
The Soundcore Boom Go 3i is a compact Bluetooth speaker that measures only about four inches by four inches by two inches, but it packs a battery that the manufacturer claims can last up to 24 hours on a single charge at 50% volume and the BassUp feature enabled. The device is also supposed to last up to six hours at maximum volume, which independent tests have found to be just about right on the money. There's a digital display on the side to show the battery level, which is a useful feature for staying on top of how much longer your charge should last.
This Soundcore speaker offers a few bells and whistles beyond solid battery life, including RGB lights to jazz up your listening experience a bit. You'll be able to choose from six music-synchronized modes and eight ambient modes, which you can access through the companion app. The device currently has just over 300 reviews on Amazon, where it's available for $79.99, but its high 4.7-star rating includes positive feedback on its sound quality and volume for such a relatively small Bluetooth speaker.
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (3rd Gen)
Bang & Olufsen is widely known as a premium consumer electronics brand, so it's not a surprise that the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) is among the most expensive Bluetooth speakers in this roundup at $399, despite its small size. For this price, you'll get a device with a promised 24-hour battery life, but according to testing that was carried out by Trusted Reviews, it can run for close to 40 hours.
This Bang & Olufsen speaker is about five inches by five inches by two inches, but it's capable of amazing sound quality and volume, according to shoppers on Amazon, though it currently has just over 100 reviews on the platform and a 4.1-star rating. Trusted Reviews was also impressed by the output of this device, which has an IP67 rating that makes it waterproof and dustproof, and a design that certainly makes it look like a Bang & Olufsen product.
Tribit Stormbox Lava
The Tribit Stormbox Lava is a rugged Bluetooth speaker with similar design cues to the JBL Xtreme line of devices, but it's much more affordable at just $139.99 on Amazon (compared to nearly $400 for the Xtreme). Tribit, a budget-friendly manufacturer that we've tagged among underrated Bluetooth speaker brands that can compete with JBL, claimed a 24-hour battery life for the Stormbox Lava. Independent tests have shown the speaker to actually beat that claim in some situations. Mashable, for example, used the speaker for three hours per day for an entire week, and it had 20% battery left.
This Tribit speaker has an average score of 4.5 stars on Amazon following almost 400 reviews, with shoppers saying the same thing as Mashable — it delivers excellent value for money with its bold sound, deep bass, and portability. It also has an IP67 rating for protection against the elements, and an adjustable EQ through its companion app.
Sonos Play
The Sonos Play is another model of portable Bluetooth speakers with a claimed battery life of up to 24 hours from a full charge. This was confirmed by Wired, which said that the device lasted around 23 hours when playing at medium volume, while CNET said that it expects to get 14 to 17 hours from the gadget if the volume is increased. The speaker has a replaceable battery, though, so you can swap it for a new one once it's no longer holding a charge.
In our review of the Sonos Play, we said that it's a satisfying purchase for $299 because of its solid audio quality indoors and outdoors, IP67 certification, and futureproofing with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Wired said the speaker's sound is impressive, and its bass is strong enough to "bring the party," and according to CNET, this speaker is also a great addition if you already have a Sonos sound system at home.
Sony ULT Tower 9 and Sony ULT Field 5
The Sony ULT Tower 9 and the Sony ULT Field 5 are both rated with a 25-hour battery life. This is more impressive for the former because of its size — about 36 inches by 18 inches by 16 inches for the $899.99 ULT Tower 9, compared to just about 13 inches by six inches by five inches for the $329.99 ULT Field 5. PCMag expects the ULT Tower 9 battery life may vary based on the volume level you run it at and whether you keep its Party Lights turned on, though Sony says that 10 minutes of charging replenishes up to three hours of usage. The device also functions as a karaoke unit with microphone connectivity, and as an extra speaker for your TV with its TV Sound Booster feature.
For the ULT Field 5, Trusted Reviews thinks that the 25-hour battery life is a realistic specification, while praising the unexpectedly powerful sound that's coming from a much smaller gadget compared to the ULT Tower 9. The surprising audio is a recurring comment from customers on Amazon, where the device has an average score of 4.6 stars following more than 600 reviews. This Bluetooth speaker also has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, an ambient lighting feature to match your music, and two hours of additional runtime after 10 minutes of charging.
Turtlebox Ranger and Turtlebox Grande
The Turtlebox Ranger and the Turtlebox Grande are both waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof Bluetooth speakers with a promised battery life of up to 25 hours. The Ranger is the smaller model of the two, measuring about eight inches by three inches by three inches, but it's built to withstand all types of weather and impact. Its battery life is rated at moderate volume, and, according to CNET, the speaker didn't require charging over a week of testing. The review also highlighted its built-in magnets to attach the gadget to any metal surface. The Ranger is available for $250 Amazon, where it has a score of 4.6 stars after more than 1,200 reviews from shoppers due to its durability and impressive sound quality.
The Turtlebox Grande is a much larger Bluetooth speaker at 14 inches by 11.5 inches by eight inches, with a price of $730 on Amazon, where it currently carries a rating of 4.5 stars after 100 customer reviews. Shoppers said they've been using it on their boat, on sandbars, and in other similar locations. According to a review by Blue Collar Outdoors USA, the speaker's battery lasted two days at three-fourths to full volume, and it gets really loud without sacrificing audio quality.
JBL Charge 6 and JBL Xtreme 5
Released in 2025, the JBL Charge 6 is available for $199.95 on Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.7 stars following more than 4,800 reviews. The JBL Xtreme 5 followed in 2026 and costs double at $399.95. Both Bluetooth speakers promise up to 24 hours of usage plus an additional four hours if you activate the Playtime Boost feature, for a total of 28 hours. However, these numbers are for moderate volumes. SoundGuys tested the Charge 6 at 80 decibels from one meter and only got 13 hours and 15 minutes, but the Xtreme 5 ran for just over 30 hours in the same test. As a bonus, the Xtreme 5's battery is replaceable, so you can get a new one when it's no longer able to hold a charge well.
SoundGuys said that the JBL Charge 6 is still worth buying because of JBL's trademark sound quality and its durability, with Amazon shoppers saying that the device is easy to set up and ideal for regular-sized rooms and small gatherings outdoors. However, if you're willing to spend more, the JBL Xtreme 5 offers more power, deeper bass, and ambient lighting.
Marshall Middleton II and Marshall Bromley 450
The two Bluetooth speakers with the longest battery life in this roundup, as specified by the manufacturer, are both made by Marshall. The smaller Marshall Middleton II from 2025, available on Amazon for $329.99, is rated at 30 hours, while the larger Marshall Bromley 450 for $799.99 promises more than 40 hours.
In our review of the Marshall Middleton II, the device lasted an entire week on a single charge, and other independent tests show the speaker fulfilling its promised longevity, too. With an average score of 4.2 stars following more than 200 Amazon reviews, the device has apparently impressed shoppers on Amazon with its top-notch sound and premium build quality.
Meanwhile, for the Marshall Bromley 450, its battery shouldn't be an issue at all. At an expected life of 40 hours, it lasts much longer than other party speakers in the market, according to Tom's Guide, which also said the claims hold up well in testing. Even if your event lasts that long, you can swap its battery with a spare, as suggested by The Gadgeteer, or even plug it into a wall outlet. With integrated lights, mic and instrument inputs, and a built-in handle, the Bromley 450 is a great gadget if you're always hosting parties.
How we chose these Bluetooth speakers with the best battery life
For this article, we gathered all the Bluetooth speakers released by trusted brands in 2025 or 2026. We then selected the 12 models with the longest battery lives, according to the specifications from the manufacturer and performance tests by reputable websites for their reviews.
With their relatively recent launch dates, all of the Bluetooth speakers we've featured are in stock on Amazon. The retailer's website ensures wide accessibility, while also providing a platform for shoppers to give their thoughts on these devices. For speakers with more than 100 customer ratings, we combined these comments with highlights from reviews by trusted sources to support our decisions to include these Bluetooth speakers in this roundup.