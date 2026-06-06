12 Bluetooth Speakers With The Best Battery Life You Can Buy In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are several factors to consider when deciding which among the many available Bluetooth speakers to buy, including sound quality and volume, durability and waterproofing, and smart features through a companion app. However, you shouldn't forget battery life, as a device that requires recharging multiple times a day may lead to regret and frustration.

This roundup includes models from household names such as JBL and Marshall, as well as devices from lesser-known manufacturers such as Tribit and Turtlebox. These Bluetooth speaker brands promise up to a certain number of hours of battery life for each of their models, though the real-world performance of the devices may be different.

We've rounded up the Bluetooth speakers with the best battery life that you can buy in 2026, based on device specifications and test results from reputable websites. We focused on models that were in 2025 or before June 2026 for the latest technology and stock availability. We also highlighted positive feedback from both shoppers and professional reviewers to make sure that long-lasting batteries aren't the only reasons these speakers are worth purchasing.