5 Underrated Bluetooth Speaker Brands That Can Compete With JBL

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It's great when a specific manufacturer becomes nearly synonymous with its most popular products. Examples like the Roomba robot vacuum (made by iRobot) immediately come to mind for automated cleaning tech, and one of the first brands that you might think of when someone says a "Bluetooth speaker" is JBL. Over the last several years, JBL has released a ton of speakers that customers love.

Still, the underdogs deserve their shot at glory. While there's an unfathomable number of Bluetooth speakers to choose from in stores and online, there are a handful of underrated Bluetooth speaker makers that we'd like to stack up against JBL. We're not aiming for a spec-by-spec comparison; we just want to spotlight the lesser-heard names in Bluetooth audio, such as Tribit and Brane, and did our best to find products that could be directly matched to one (or a few) competitive JBL speaker(s). We've also listed some otherwise popular brands like Marshall and Bang & Olufsen that aren't as well known for their Bluetooth speakers.