10 Audio Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Samsung

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of Samsung, what's the first thing that comes to mind? It's probably smartphones, or TVs, or even large appliances like refrigerators. It's natural to think of all the public-facing products Samsung makes, because that's what we encounter in our daily lives the most often.

But Samsung is massively, mind-bogglingly larger than just what we see on the surface. It's not an exaggeration to say that Samsung wields the sort of power and resources usually reserved for nation-states, and certainly in South Korea, it's practically part of the government in some ways. It's a "Chaebol", a mega company comparable to the powerful "Zaibatsu" in pre-war Japan. That means having fingers in diverse pies like shipbuilding, construction, and even military contracts.

So it should be no surprise that Samsung has wielded its economic might to acquire other smaller companies. There are brands that you see every day and probably have no idea that you're actually looking at a Samsung product, regardless of what the logo or branding says. This is especially true in the world of audio components. Despite making plenty of audio gear under its own name, Samsung completely owns no fewer than 21 other audio brands. Not all of them are that interesting or impactful, but a good number are iconic brands beloved over the decades by audiophiles, who might have mixed feelings about the new owners and how these brands will remain distinct and innovative in the future.