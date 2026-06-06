8 Car Brands That Support Dolby Atmos Audio

Dolby Atmos is the gold standard for high-fidelity surround-sound. That said, if you were to make a Dolby Audio vs. Dolby Atmos comparison, you'd find that "surround sound" isn't exactly an adequate descriptor for the tech — instead, Dolby Atmos is proper spatial audio. With Atmos and a capable speaker system, you can hear distinct audio "objects" within 3D space. Using a stack of psychoacoustic tricks and special physical speaker channels, like upward-firing units that can bounce sound off a ceiling, Dolby Atmos ain't your grandpa's 5.1 surround system.

If you wanted to beef up your car with an aftermarket CarPlay unit with Dolby Atmos, you could do that. But why would you want Dolby Atmos in a vehicle, anyway? It might sound odd to want movie theater-tier audio in a car, but when you think about it, it makes perfect sense. Many luxury cars have come with elaborate multi-speaker systems for ages, and it would be a waste of the tech's capabilities if manufacturers simply ran plain stereo sound through such detailed systems.

By using Dolby Atmos processing, cars equipped with the technology can provide any soundstage you like. Atmos can output your music so it sounds like it's all around you, with instruments mixed to be placed at specific points in 3D space. And it's a perfectly-tuned feature available on all the cars listed here! For when you're not on the road, though, you can still experience Dolby Atmos on Bluetooth headphones and speakers with music that's been mixed for Atmos on services like Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Tidal.