10 Of The Least Satisfying Electric Vehicles To Own According To Users

Despite being one of the best-selling EVs of 2025, the Audi Q4 e-tron is far from perfect. The range of this car can go as low as 258 miles, which is the last thing people expect from a vehicle that starts at $50,600. Coupled with a 10-90% charging speed of almost 40 minutes, this makes the Q4 e-tron lag behind other EVs in its price range. The interiors aren't exactly anything to write home about either, with seats that lack the cushioning one would expect from a luxury EV. This is a sentiment shared by owners on Reddit, where it's not hard to find complaints the car's cheap feeling, compared to other EVs.

Exacerbating these problems is Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI) system, which is meant to enhance the infotainment experience. Instead, users have reported glitches and unhelpful messages that can become distracting during a drive.

As a result, user reviews have been pretty critical about this car, leading to a rather torrid 2.8 stars out of 5 user review aggregate score on Edmunds. Consumer Reports' Predicted Owner Satisfaction rating for this car is also subpar, so make sure that you are confident about your decision before deciding to spend the big bucks on the Q4 e-tron. The car definitely looks great from the outside, the handling feels great, and the suspension's superb quality ensures a smooth ride. Still, in terms of driver satisfaction, you can do way better.