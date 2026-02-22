Consumer Reports Says This Is The Most Satisfying EV Brand To Drive

A 2025 Consumer Reports driver satisfaction overview ranked electric vehicle (EV) brand Tesla as the most satisfying in terms of drivability. The ranking focuses mainly on handling and how fast the vehicle accelerates. Tesla was at the top of the list, followed in second-place Rivian and then by BMW. A 2025 survey of some 380,000 vehicles, with 2023 through 2026 model years, was used to create the rankings.

It's interesting that Tesla takes the top ranking for drivability with this report, considering Consumer Reports recently ranked Tesla as the least reliable used car brand. However, EV technology in its current state is relatively new, the industry is ever-changing, and the cars continue to improve. Tesla, which currently builds the Model 3, Model S, Model X, Model Y, and Cybertruck, is always pushing the boundaries of what an EV can be, so it will be interesting to see how these rankings evolve in the future.