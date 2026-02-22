Consumer Reports Says This Is The Most Satisfying EV Brand To Drive
A 2025 Consumer Reports driver satisfaction overview ranked electric vehicle (EV) brand Tesla as the most satisfying in terms of drivability. The ranking focuses mainly on handling and how fast the vehicle accelerates. Tesla was at the top of the list, followed in second-place Rivian and then by BMW. A 2025 survey of some 380,000 vehicles, with 2023 through 2026 model years, was used to create the rankings.
It's interesting that Tesla takes the top ranking for drivability with this report, considering Consumer Reports recently ranked Tesla as the least reliable used car brand. However, EV technology in its current state is relatively new, the industry is ever-changing, and the cars continue to improve. Tesla, which currently builds the Model 3, Model S, Model X, Model Y, and Cybertruck, is always pushing the boundaries of what an EV can be, so it will be interesting to see how these rankings evolve in the future.
What owners say about driving Teslas
On a Reddit electric vehicles forum, a Tesla owner and self-described gearhead said the "acceleration is super helpful for merging or avoiding people who try to cut you off" and "It's insanely quick." The Model Y is rated 4.2 out of 5 stars on Kelly Blue Book by owners. Commentary around drivability includes "Fantastic torque and driving, hugged the road like a race car" and "...the best ev on the market. I have driven several long drives and it makes it fun."
One reviewer posted, "this is the best driving car I've ever had in my life!" While Consumer Reports focused on more recent Tesla models, if yours is a little older, there are plenty of gadgets that can make your Tesla feel brand new. With praise for its acceleration and handling from owners, Tesla has earned its spot as the most satisfying EV brand to drive.
Expert takes on Tesla drivability
In a head-to-head comparison between a Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5, Car and Driver found that the two EVs feel dramatically different from behind the wheel despite similar specs. The Ioniq 5 reached 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, but the dual-motor Model Y was quicker, hitting 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. In its review of the Tesla Model 3, Top Gear describes the car as a competent long-distance cruiser.
While Top Gear points out that most modern EVs are quite fast, it's also noted that the Tesla Model 3 specifically has strong acceleration. It is worth pointing out that although Consumer Reports ranked Tesla as the best brand in driving and ownership cost, other factors, like comfort, cabin storage, and usability, did not see Tesla on top. Rivian, with its electric SUVs that tout impressive battery range, instead took the top spot for comfort and usability, along with first place in overall owner satisfaction.