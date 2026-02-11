The 10 Most Reliable Electric Vehicles Of All Time, Ranked

About a hundred years ago, cars redefined how humans travelled. We used them to expand cities, travel long distances, and grow the economy. Today's gas cars have benefited from decades of R&D to the point that we expect them to survive the toughest conditions. When EVs became a thing, people expected the same level of durability, given fewer moving parts and higher operating efficiency. However, EV reliability has been mixed. Early cars were plagued with issues and faced multiple recalls.

Fortunately, the times have changed, as both carmakers and governments have pushed for greater EV adoption. EVs today can cover hundreds of miles, are much cheaper to run, and are pretty reliable. But this begs the question: what are the most reliable electric cars? The answer is a bit tricky. The biggest test of reliability is time. Most petrol cars are considered reliable because they've served owners for decades without faults. Since electric cars haven't been around for that long, we've compiled user feedback from surveys and complaints to rank the ten most reliable EVs so far in their young history.