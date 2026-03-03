You Can Use Dolby Atmos On Bluetooth Headphones And Speakers - Here's How

Dolby Atmos is Dolby's proprietary audio technology bringing 360-degree spatial sound to your environment. This technology works across a wide range of devices and configurations, and the most interesting thing is that a Dolby Atmos setup can be as expensive as a professional music studio, where engineers use multiple speakers and subwoofers to get this live band-like experience, or as personal as wearing Apple's AirPods models, which cost around $100.

All you need is to make sure your device supports Dolby Atmos decoding — such as an iPhone, Apple TV, Xbox, Windows PC, or TV — alongside Bluetooth headphones or speakers. If Dolby Atmos isn't enabled by default, you might need to go through your device's audio settings, then play content labeled Dolby Atmos in a supported app.

Dolby says Atmos technology is perfect to immerse you in movies, TV shows, gaming, or even songs. After all, sound comes from everywhere, so when you hear gunshots from behind you, a helicopter flying overhead, or dialogue moving left to right, that's Dolby Atmos at work. When describing music, the company says Atmos feels like you're standing in the middle of a concert, as you can hear where the bass player is, the guitarist, the main singer, and so on. Dolby Atmos experiences are available using several Bluetooth headphones and speakers, as listed below.