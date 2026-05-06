This Is The Longest-Range Electric Vehicle You Can Buy In 2026

One of the key considerations when buying an electric vehicle (EV) is the range, which simply refers to the distance a given model can travel on a full charge. Range is important, and that's why car companies typically use each EV's estimated range in marketing materials as one of the key selling points. If you're worried about range and you're considering buying your first-ever EV or want to upgrade an old one that has been your daily for years, many EVs offer impressive range in 2026. Buying one with the longest range possible should give you peace of mind and the confidence to hit the road for long trips without regular stops for recharging. While the estimated range is a key metric to consider when shopping, it's important to keep in mind that there are different factors that affect the range of an EV.

If you're looking for the EV with the absolute best range on the market, as of this writing, the answer to that is the 2026 Lucid Air Grand Touring. The 2026 variant of the Lucid Air Grand Touring is a sedan that offers an impressive range of up to 512 miles based on the EPA's test cycle, which is used as a reference standard for EV range in the United States. In Europe's optimistic WLTP test cycle, the Lucid Air Grand Touring offers up to 597 miles, according to Lucid Motors. That WLTP figure blows the 575-mile range of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ out of the water and makes the Lucid Air Grand Touring the longest-range EV that you can buy in 2026.