This Is The Longest-Range Electric Vehicle You Can Buy In 2026
One of the key considerations when buying an electric vehicle (EV) is the range, which simply refers to the distance a given model can travel on a full charge. Range is important, and that's why car companies typically use each EV's estimated range in marketing materials as one of the key selling points. If you're worried about range and you're considering buying your first-ever EV or want to upgrade an old one that has been your daily for years, many EVs offer impressive range in 2026. Buying one with the longest range possible should give you peace of mind and the confidence to hit the road for long trips without regular stops for recharging. While the estimated range is a key metric to consider when shopping, it's important to keep in mind that there are different factors that affect the range of an EV.
If you're looking for the EV with the absolute best range on the market, as of this writing, the answer to that is the 2026 Lucid Air Grand Touring. The 2026 variant of the Lucid Air Grand Touring is a sedan that offers an impressive range of up to 512 miles based on the EPA's test cycle, which is used as a reference standard for EV range in the United States. In Europe's optimistic WLTP test cycle, the Lucid Air Grand Touring offers up to 597 miles, according to Lucid Motors. That WLTP figure blows the 575-mile range of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ out of the water and makes the Lucid Air Grand Touring the longest-range EV that you can buy in 2026.
The Lucid Air Grand Touring is packed with power, space, and comfort
The impressive range of the Lucid Air Grand Touring is not the only thing this EV has going for it. It also charges fast, with Lucid promising an additional 200-mile range from just 12 minutes of charging when connected to a 350 kW DC fast charger. The only catch when it comes to charging is that you won't be able to access Tesla's expansive Supercharger network unless you get a North American Charging Standard adapter that Lucid sells for $220, excluding sales tax. Powered by a dual-motor configuration, the Grand Touring trim sends power to all four wheels and produces a maximum output of 819 horsepower and 885 lb-ft of torque. It can go from a stop to 60 mph in 3 seconds and can run at a top speed of 168 mph.
The Lucid Air Grand Touring is a luxury sedan that can seat up to five people. It's not a car that you would consider when you're working with a tight budget, but, befitting a car of its caliber, the Air is built with luxury in mind. In fact, the Lucid Air ranks as one of the best luxury EVs on the market according to experts. Car and Driver says the Air has a "handsome interior" that is "fitted with rich-looking materials and cutting-edge technology." Additionally, you get plenty of space in the cabin, both for passengers and for storage. Lucid didn't miss the opportunity to make a good first impression from the outside with the Air Grand Touring, as The Drive describes the exterior as "breathtaking."
Reviewers praise the Lucid Air Grand Touring for its range
Since there are various factors that affect the range of an EV, you might be skeptical of official range figures from companies. It's a valid concern, as we've seen certain EVs fall short of their advertised range by 50 miles or more. But for this EV, even reviewers have been left impressed by the range they were able to achieve in their independent tests. Car and Driver praised the vehicle for being "unmatched when it comes to EV road-tripping." In the site's independent highway range test, the Lucid Air Grand Touring traveled for a total of 410 miles.
The Drive called it a "range king," and Motor Trend's review says it has "industry-leading range." Lastly, Autoblog says the car does a great job at balancing "high performance and long-range efficiency." In other words, this is the EV to buy if you want to get rid of range anxiety for good. The Lucid Air Grand Touring is available to buy in the U.S. starting at $114,900 without any extra options (such as a glass canopy sunroof, custom colors, and wheels), plus a destination charge of $1,500.