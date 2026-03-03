The 4 Best Luxury Electric Sedans You Can Buy In 2026, According To Experts

Luxury isn't uncommon in the tech space, particularly with all of the tech available within the smart home space. But with the most reliable electric vehicles, technology is adding all sorts of new conveniences to the driving world. Luxury sedans aren't anything new, of course, but the kinds of conveniences and comforts available in luxury electric sedans make them appealing to a large consumer base. For the most part, these vehicles come with hefty price tags, which is why we've tracked down some luxury electric sedans that are able to live up to that price.

The higher end of the auto market has always been crowded, with brands like Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and even Porsche being some of the heaviest hitters. Many luxury automakers have started manufacturing electric models, and with a variety of newcomers focused solely on making electric vehicles, the luxury space is crowded here as well. Because of this, we turned to expert reviews in order to select some of the best luxury electric sedans you can buy in 2026. Some distinguish themselves with range, some performance, and some the driving experience — but all can claim luxury as their top priority.