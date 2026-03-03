The 4 Best Luxury Electric Sedans You Can Buy In 2026, According To Experts
Luxury isn't uncommon in the tech space, particularly with all of the tech available within the smart home space. But with the most reliable electric vehicles, technology is adding all sorts of new conveniences to the driving world. Luxury sedans aren't anything new, of course, but the kinds of conveniences and comforts available in luxury electric sedans make them appealing to a large consumer base. For the most part, these vehicles come with hefty price tags, which is why we've tracked down some luxury electric sedans that are able to live up to that price.
The higher end of the auto market has always been crowded, with brands like Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and even Porsche being some of the heaviest hitters. Many luxury automakers have started manufacturing electric models, and with a variety of newcomers focused solely on making electric vehicles, the luxury space is crowded here as well. Because of this, we turned to expert reviews in order to select some of the best luxury electric sedans you can buy in 2026. Some distinguish themselves with range, some performance, and some the driving experience — but all can claim luxury as their top priority.
BMW i5
BMW has been making luxury sedans so long that it hasn't really needed to reinvent itself for the age of electric vehicles. The BMW i5 is one of the 10 best electric vehicles according to Consumer Reports, and the 2024 model won the Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car Award. In terms of luxury, the i5 focuses on comfort and entertainment. Luxurious and sleek glass controls for the rocker switch and the vehicle's iDrive controller are available. So is a 12-speaker sound system that's designed by Harman Kardon.
The BMW i5 was given a hands-on review at Car and Driver, and while it doesn't offer the kind of range luxury electric vehicles at similar price points offer, the i5 still manages to be an Editor's Choice and received a 9 out of 10 rating. For those looking for a vehicle that offers a balanced blend of luxury and technology, BMW's Standard Operating System provides wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. BMW also includes a built-in personal assistant that gives you control of certain vehicle functions using only your voice.
Lucid Air
Lucid Motors is a relative newcomer to the automotive world, having been founded in 2007. The Lucid Air hit the market in 2021, and since its release we feel it has become one of the best American-made electric vehicles on the market. As luxury goes, Lucid has focused on comfort with the Air. The seats are ultra soft and the Air is designed for ample legroom, even in the back seat. The main display checks in at 12.5 inches with vehicle controls and functions accessible through a glass cockpit and a retractable Pilot Panel.
Despite these luxury features, Edmunds finds the Lucid Air to be lacking slightly when it comes to fit and finish. It's also an incredibly expensive electric vehicle, starting at $72,400 and running all the way up to more than $250,000 depending on what features you want to add to it. But the Lucid Air scored a perfect 10 out of 10 rating at Car and Driver, and its range is something that stands out among experts. The Air can drive up to 512 miles between charges, and it takes only 12 minutes of charging time to get an additional 200 miles of range.
Audi A6 Sportback E-tron
Audi is a well-known name in the luxury vehicle space, and its A6 Sportback E-tron is an electric vehicle that's well regarded by experts. Edmunds speaks favorably about its quiet cabin, smooth ride quality, and fast-charging capabilities. The A6 Sportback E-tron can charge from 10% battery life to 80% in just 21 minutes, and with Audi's Ultra package, it gets up to 392 miles of range out of a full charge. Audi's MMI infotainment system features a 14.5-inch touchscreen display, with a digital instrument cluster running the A6 Sportback E-tron's virtual cockpit.
One thing of note is that Car and Driver feels the A6 Sportback E-tron doesn't quite live up to premium expectations in terms of its interior design, with a lack of foot room in the rear seat standing out as well. But the A6 Sportback E-tron still manages an 8 out of 10 rating there, and Edmunds gives it an excellent 8.4 out of 10 and considers it one of the best electric vehicles you can buy. It comes in three different trims that range from starting prices of $66,700 to $74,600, making it an attractive option compared to the pricing of some other top luxury electric vehicles on the market.
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz is no stranger to luxury, and the EQS is one of its most highly regarded electric luxury sedans. Edmunds' testing of the EQS earned it an 8.4 out of 10 rating, and more than 30 EQS owners have left reviews at Edmunds for an average owner review of 4.3 out of 5 stars. It's packed with technology that includes a 17.7-inch touchscreen display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch passenger display. The EQS even has tech on board that is able to learn your face and fingerprint, and can determine who's speaking when receiving voice commands.
While luxury electric vehicles all come with a substantial price tag compared to more modest vehicles on the road, the Mercedes-Benz EQS starts at $99,900, which is high even for this vehicle category. Despite the price tag, Car and Driver isn't particularly fond of the vehicle's design and feels it lacks the elegance of a flagship luxury vehicle. But looks are entirely subjective. The EQS is just as likely to turn heads on the road as any other luxury sedan, and its price tag comes with technology and other features a lot of luxury electric vehicle shoppers will appreciate.
How we selected these luxury electric sedans
Choosing the best luxury electric sedans isn't as simple as picking the cars with the longest range or the most comfortable seating. To make our selections, we researched luxury electric sedans that were well reviewed across the internet, leaning heavily on outlets like Edmunds, Car and Driver, and Consumer Reports. Among options that were highly rated overall and whose luxury features stood out during reviews, we applied our own tech expertise and knowledge of vehicles to choose what we felt were the best of the best.