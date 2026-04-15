These 3 Electric Cars Fell 50 Miles Short Of Their Advertised Range In Consumer Reports' Tests

When purchasing an electric vehicle (EV), one decision maker may be the advertised range. That is, how far it can drive before the batteries need to be charged again. While you might think the advertised charging range is true and reliable, it turns out that it might not be. Consumer Reports ran a test of multiple EVs to determine their real-world range, driving them on the highway from a full charge up until the point that the cars stopped moving. While some vehicles exceeded the given ranges, others fell extremely short.

There were three vehicles, in particular, that stopped working at least 50 miles short of their advertised range. The Rivian R1S, a 2025 Dual Max model, lost power 52 miles shy of its expected range. The Ford F-150 Lightning fell 50 miles short, despite being the 2022 Lariat Extended Range model. The third was the Lucid Air 2023 Touring model, which stopped working 52 miles shy of its advertised range. The Lucid Air has also been named as one of the 12 least reliable EVs for 2026.

This data is a bit of a wake-up call in that you might not necessarily get what you think you are when purchasing an electric vehicle. It's worth noting that some EVs exceeded the range, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV, the BMW i4, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5N.