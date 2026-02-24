Did The Sparkcharge Electric Car Charger Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 12

In Season 12 of "Shark Tank," which aired in 2020, two entrepreneurs appeared to promote what they believed was the future of electric vehicle (EV) charging. They were Josh Aviv and Chris Ellis, two of the co-founders of SparkCharge. The third co-founder, Richard Whitney, did not appear in the episode. The goal of SparkCharge is to provide a portable electric vehicle charger that can fit in the back of a trunk so that drivers of EVs don't have to worry about running out of range before they can get to a charging station. This idea appealed to the panel of potential investors on the show, also called sharks, enough that a deal was made. SparkCharge continues to grow and thrive today.

Just because a deal is agreed to during an episode doesn't mean it will stay after the show when the due diligence period happens, which is basically when the investment is further analyzed to ensure it is a sound business decision. For example, the CoinOut app that also featured on "Shark Tank," got a deal on Season 9 of the show, but it was never finalized. For SparkCharge, however, the deal did get finalized. The company has an active website and a presence across North America.