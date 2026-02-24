Did The Sparkcharge Electric Car Charger Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 12
In Season 12 of "Shark Tank," which aired in 2020, two entrepreneurs appeared to promote what they believed was the future of electric vehicle (EV) charging. They were Josh Aviv and Chris Ellis, two of the co-founders of SparkCharge. The third co-founder, Richard Whitney, did not appear in the episode. The goal of SparkCharge is to provide a portable electric vehicle charger that can fit in the back of a trunk so that drivers of EVs don't have to worry about running out of range before they can get to a charging station. This idea appealed to the panel of potential investors on the show, also called sharks, enough that a deal was made. SparkCharge continues to grow and thrive today.
Just because a deal is agreed to during an episode doesn't mean it will stay after the show when the due diligence period happens, which is basically when the investment is further analyzed to ensure it is a sound business decision. For example, the CoinOut app that also featured on "Shark Tank," got a deal on Season 9 of the show, but it was never finalized. For SparkCharge, however, the deal did get finalized. The company has an active website and a presence across North America.
SparkCharge scored a deal on Shark Tank
One struggle with electric vehicles is that, depending on where you live, there may not be great existing infrastructure to consistently charge up when you need to, unlike the network of gas stations across the United States. This leads EV owners to find ways to extend their electric vehicle range. SparkCharge's aim was to provide a portable charging station to help EV drivers get by when needed, and also to establish a network of these chargers with local businesses.
SparkCharge was founded in 2017, three years before it appeared on "Shark Tank." Josh Aviv and Chris Ellis wanted a $1 million investment for a 6% stake in the company. The sharks weren't so certain. There were concerns about Aviv and Ellis' idea to also lease these SparkCharge units alongside full purchases.
Ultimately, Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban agreed to a deal for 10% equity and 4% advisory shares. In the years that followed, SparkCharge secured deals with other business partners and continued to grow, with the latest one totaling $30.5 million in May 2025. As of 2024, the company projected over $27 million in revenue with expectations to achieve profitability.
The future of SparkCharge
SparkCharge's website boasts that its services span all 50 states in the U.S. and extend into Canada and Mexico with over 200,000 charging sessions. It offers the mobile charging that was debuted on "Shark Tank" alongside permanent charging infrastructure and off-grid power hubs. It also has a slightly active LinkedIn business page, but it does show the company hiring for positions, so it seems to be still growing.
SparkCharge has also jumped on the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon with its SparkAI. Its algorithms develop and deploy off-grid EV charging infrastructure faster. SparkCharge's website highlights its partners and clients including Hertz, AAA, Amazon, Uber, Kia, and more.
So, while EV technology continues to evolve, and companies like Tesla are promising big range on new vehicles, SparkCharge is meeting people's needs where they are right now by offering flexible on-the-go charging solutions. A company getting a deal on "Shark Tank" and rapidly growing into a success is what the show is all about, and SparkCharge has delivered on that.