5 Electric Cars More Powerful Than The Tesla Model S

If you're looking to buy an electric car that packs power and offers a solid driving range, the Tesla Model S, from one of the most reliable electric vehicle (EV) makers, is a strong contender. While not much has changed for the 2026 model year compared to its predecessor, one of the key defining features of the Model S is the power that it outputs. The 2026 Model S comes in two trims: A base 670-a horsepower (hp) trim, which is more than enough for a daily driver, and, for performance freaks, the Model S Plaid offers 1,020 hp and can sprint to 60 mph from a stop in just under 2 seconds.

No matter the trim that you go for, the Model S sends power to all four wheels, and multiple reviewers have found it snappy when accelerating. In fact, in their 2026 Tesla Model S review, Edmunds says the Model S is one of the quickest cars that they have ever driven, which is a remarkable achievement for the EV, as the team independently reviews more than 300 cars every year.

But if you feel the Tesla Model S's 1,020 hp and 1.99 seconds sprint from 0 to 60 mph isn't enough, you shouldn't settle for it. More powerful EVs exist that best the Model S Plaid in terms of raw hp, and some can even sprint from 0 to 60 mph faster. We've selected these models using horsepower as the guiding metric for EV power, but you can read more about our selection process in the methodology section at the end of the article.