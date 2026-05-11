5 Of The Best Sony Speakers You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports
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Few electronics brands carry the name recognition that Sony does. From smart TVs to cameras, and from the PlayStation gaming console to smartphones, Sony has ensured its name shows up on all sorts of tech. Audio is one of the cornerstones of its reputation. It makes speakers for a number of different uses, including in-wall home theater speakers and wireless sound systems, and it even ranks among our best Bluetooth speaker brands.
But because Sony makes so many different types of speakers, we took a look at what Consumer Reports has to say about some of the products in the lineup. That outlet conducts independent testing and research on tech and electronics in a number of categories, with several Sony speakers among its tested products. In addition to its own testing, Consumer Reports gets feedback from its members, so much of the data comes from hands-on use and long-term experience with a product.
There are several Sony speakers that stand out to Consumer Reports, and we've decided to take a closer look at a few of them here. For those who may be in search of a Bluetooth speaker for outdoor use, for example, several of the top-rated Sony speakers are wireless Bluetooth options offering ruggedness, portability, and audio quality. Others on this list are popular Sony soundbars that should instantly improve the audio quality of a smart TV or a more elaborate home theater setup.
Sony ULT Field 5
The Sony ULT Field 5 sits within Sony's midrange Bluetooth speaker lineup. At $350, it's the most expensive of the Sony ULT Field models, which feature a bass-boosting button for deeper sound. This lineup places a lot of emphasis on portability, with the ULT 5 featuring IP67 waterproofing and dustproofing, up to 25 hours of battery life between charges, and a shoulder strap that makes it easy to carry when your arms are full of camping gear, pool toys, or cookout ingredients.
Sony makes the worst Bluetooth speaker Consumer Reports has tested, but the ULT Field 5 is on the opposite end of its rankings. Its sound quality and versatility are of note, and CNET agrees it's one of Sony's better Bluetooth speakers, as it named the ULT Field 5 the best midrange Bluetooth speaker of 2025. Customers at Amazon can even back that up, as the ULT Field 5 has received 94% favorable customer reviews there.
As previously mentioned, the ULT Field 5 is regularly priced at $350. That may be more than a lot of people want to spend on a Bluetooth speaker, especially with other options in the ULT Field lineup available for a fraction of the cost. But the ULT Field 5 will see a discount on Amazon from time to time, so keep your eyes peeled if you're looking for a deal. A couple of other features that make it worth its price are a 10-band equalizer to customize audio playback and built-in ambient lighting.
Sony HT-A8000
A soundbar is a great way to replace your TV audio, and several soundbars are among Sony's top-rated speakers, according to Consumer Reports. The Sony HT-A8000 is also known as the Bravia Theater Bar 8, and even though it's a soundbar that's meant to sit beneath your smart TV, it offers cinema-like audio quality. This unit is priced at $998, and Sony has packed it with 11 speakers, which utilize Spatial Sound Mapping to create an immersive viewing environment.
The HT-A8000 does well with Consumer Reports in regard to sound quality, audio immersion, and versatility, but customers at Amazon are somewhat divided when it comes to the HT-A8000. Overall, customers give it a 4 out of 5 rating, with 81% of reviewers giving the HT-A8000 a favorable review. But that leaves 19% who aren't particularly fond of the soundbar, and nearly half of those have given it a 1-star rating. Still, it has amassed some rave reviews from Amazon customers, and 58% of them give it a 5-star rating.
Consumer Reports also notes the ease of use of the Sony HT-A8000, as it connects to the Sony Bravia Connect app, giving you complete control from your smartphone or tablet. With it, you can tap into advanced settings and even set up numerous sound profiles for different users. Because it's made by Sony, this soundbar provides exclusive PS5 features and should be enticing to PlayStation users who are looking to upgrade their audio playback.
Sony HT-B600
Also among the top-rated Sony speakers at Consumer Reports is the Sony HT-B600 soundbar, which is also known as the Bravia Theater Bar 6. At $698, it's a more affordable soundbar than the Sony HT-A8000, and it even comes with a wireless subwoofer at that price. The HT-B600 itself is comprised of five speakers, with the 3.1.2-channel setup capable of producing spatial sound for immersive viewing.
Similar to other soundbars in the Bravia Bar lineup, the HT-B600 is designed to create a cinema-like experience while delivering quality audio to music lovers as well. Sound quality, audio immersion, and versatility are where this soundbar stands out with Consumer Reports. Customers at Amazon speak favorably of it as well, with 89% of reviewers giving it a 3-star or better rating and an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. At Sony's own online store, the soundbar is well-reviewed among customers. It has received 103 reviews there, with 71% of those customers giving the HT-B600 a 5-star review.
Pricing may be an issue for many users, however. The HT-B600 is certainly more affordable than some Sony soundbars, but there are a lot of budget soundbar options available on the market. For anyone who is simply looking for audio performance that's better than what their TV offers, the Sony Bravia Bar lineup may not be in the right price range. But for those in search of a Sony speaker that packs some punch and sets up easily, the HT-B600 soundbar should be a strong consideration.
Sony ULT Field 1
Alongside the previously mentioned ULT Field 5, the Sony ULT Field 1 is worth consideration, according to Consumer Reports. It's a more affordable Bluetooth speaker than the ULT Field 5, and it offers some portability features that many budget-minded Bluetooth speakers don't provide. With an IP67 rating, it holds up well against other waterproof Bluetooth speakers, but the ULT Field 1 is also dustproof and shockproof. Like other models in the ULT Field lineup, this Bluetooth speaker includes a multi-way carrying strap.
Consumer Reports considers the ULT Field 1 a smart buy, and there are a lot of purchasers at Amazon who feel the same way. With more than 2,400 customer reviews, the ULT Field 1 has received a 4.7 out of 5 overall rating, with an impressive 98% of reviewers giving it a 3-star or better review. That leaves just 2% of reviewers who wouldn't necessarily recommend this Bluetooth speaker. One reviewer even claims the ULT Field 1 outperforms the likes of the Bose SoundLink Micro when it comes to audio quality.
Of course, there are ULT Field 1 owners out there who feel Sony misses the mark with this portable Bluetooth speaker. Several reviewers at Amazon claim the speaker isn't as powerful as they'd hoped, and several more report connectivity issues over time. As can be the case with any Bluetooth speaker that utilizes small speakers, one reviewer even claims the ULT Field 1's bass output can get distorted.
Sony SRS-XB23
For those on the lookout for a Sony Bluetooth speaker, but who don't need the ruggedness of the ULT Field lineup, Consumer Reports also recommends the Sony SRS-XB23. Even though it doesn't sport the bulky design of ULT Field speakers, the SRS-XB23 is still waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof, as it's meant to hold up on camping trips and during other outdoor gatherings. It does, however, have a more refined design that allows it to fit in alongside other indoor tech just as well as it does in the great outdoors.
This is another Sony portable Bluetooth speaker that Amazon customers review extremely well. It's been reviewed by nearly 4,000 people, with 95% of those reviewers giving the SRS-XB23 a favorable rating. Overall, it has received a 4.6-out-of-5-star rating. Sony claims the SRS-XB23 can pack some punch, particularly when it comes to its extra bass feature. Amazon reviews back this up, with many of the 5-star reviews raving about the speaker's audio quality.
While its $70 price point isn't particularly expensive, there are a lot of entry-level Bluetooth speakers that cost much less than the Sony SRS-XB23. Even Sony has alternative options for those who are shopping primarily with budget in mind, such as the Sony SRS-XB100. But the SRS-XB23 is a solid all-around Bluetooth speaker according to Consumer Reports, and its Sony Party Connect functionality makes it great for gatherings, as it can connect to up to 99 compatible Bluetooth speakers for extended audio playback.