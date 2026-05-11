5 Of The Best Sony Speakers You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

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Few electronics brands carry the name recognition that Sony does. From smart TVs to cameras, and from the PlayStation gaming console to smartphones, Sony has ensured its name shows up on all sorts of tech. Audio is one of the cornerstones of its reputation. It makes speakers for a number of different uses, including in-wall home theater speakers and wireless sound systems, and it even ranks among our best Bluetooth speaker brands.

But because Sony makes so many different types of speakers, we took a look at what Consumer Reports has to say about some of the products in the lineup. That outlet conducts independent testing and research on tech and electronics in a number of categories, with several Sony speakers among its tested products. In addition to its own testing, Consumer Reports gets feedback from its members, so much of the data comes from hands-on use and long-term experience with a product.

There are several Sony speakers that stand out to Consumer Reports, and we've decided to take a closer look at a few of them here. For those who may be in search of a Bluetooth speaker for outdoor use, for example, several of the top-rated Sony speakers are wireless Bluetooth options offering ruggedness, portability, and audio quality. Others on this list are popular Sony soundbars that should instantly improve the audio quality of a smart TV or a more elaborate home theater setup.