This Is The Worst Bluetooth Speaker Consumer Reports Has Tested

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dropping more than $500 on a Bluetooth speaker should translate to great sound quality, solid battery life, and a handful of audio settings and customizations that are easy and entertaining to use. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case, as evidenced by Consumer Reports (CR) after testing the Sony SRS-XV900, a $900 party speaker that ended up delivering a pretty lackluster experience. As a matter of fact, the speaker even made it on CR's list of the 25 worst products of 2025.

"Hazy, grainy, muffled, sizzly," and "smeared" are just some of the descriptive language CR went with to sell its disdain. It's hard to believe that such a large Bluetooth speaker from a major brand delivers such unimpressive audio, especially when you consider its multiple tweeters, stereo drivers, and its X-Balanced Speaker Unit woofer. It also weighs close to 60 pounds, making its attached wheels a must for carting the XV900 around.

CR also said "[the XV900] has sonic shortcomings that leave a lot to be desired when listening to music," but did mention that it does a solid job at highlighting dialogue and vocals. Hindustan Times Tech provided a second opinion; while reviewer Shaurya Tomer thought the XV900 sounded great, and that there was a good amount of EQ options to work with, he ended up dinging the speaker for its bulky size.