10 Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Perfect For Poolside Fun

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the weather's great and the sun comes out, you'll want to spend your time relaxing by the pool or at the beach. And for maximum enjoyment, you'll need a Bluetooth party speaker to pump out the tunes. But not all speakers are equal, when it comes to poolside security.

A reliable pool-destined Bluetooth speaker needs something that the best home gym Bluetooth speakers don't: waterproofing. After all, one simple trip, drop, or kick is all it'll take to see your sub-bass become sub-aqua, and a speaker without waterproofing could be permanently wrecked by such a swim. An IP67 rating will ensure your device can withstand dunks in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. But for absolute safety, you'll want IP68, which means it's certified to survive for that long in depths of a meter and a half — a much better pick if your pool goes beyond a paddling depth.

So here are portable speakers you can buy right now that have an IP68 rating, so you can use them poolside or at the beach without fear. It's an exhaustive list, after considering over 20 brands' offerings, to ensure only options with this maximum waterproofing are shown. You can even pair them with the best waterproof phones you can buy, so you don't need to worry about any of your tech malfunctioning. Prices may vary.