4 Of The Cheapest, But High-Quality Wireless Speakers You Can Buy On Amazon
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Wireless speakers are pretty convenient and allow you to enjoy music, podcasts, and other audio content practically anywhere without worrying about wired connections. Depending on their connectivity options, they can stream content directly from one of the major music streaming services or play it from your phone over Bluetooth. The best wireless speakers also deliver superior sound and an impressive listening experience. However, not every option on the market is a winner, and there are several wireless speakers that you should avoid at all costs. The speaker choices become particularly tricky if you are on a tight budget and can't shell out the big bucks.
Fortunately, several affordable wireless speakers from reputable brands on Amazon provide good audio quality and a solid overall experience. Here are four of these speakers that we have handpicked after considering feedback from verified Amazon shoppers as well as audio experts. All our recommendations are also widely recognized for being excellent value for money.
Soundcore Select 4 Go
The Soundcore Select 4 Go by Anker is a tiny Bluetooth speaker that's typically sold for less than $25 and garnered excellent feedback from buyers. Amazon shoppers have rated it 4.6 out of 5, highlighting its ease of use, loud sound, and IP67 water-resistant build that has enabled many buyers to use it as their shower speaker. It features a single 5W speaker and downmixes the audio to a single audio channel; however, you can actually pair two speakers for stereo sound. You should note that it has trouble producing bass, which isn't surprising given its small size.
It has an impressive battery life of 20 hours and can be charged using the built-in USB-C port. Another highlight of the Soundcore offering is the app support, which allows you to tweak EQ, boost bass, play/ pause, and increase volume without touching the speaker. Moreover, it packs a built-in strap for carrying it around and comes in six different colors to meet your aesthetic. Sadly, it's not without complaints, as some buyers have pointed out issues with its charging port and Bluetooth connectivity. Some units also failed after weeks or months of use.
JBL Clip 5
The JBL Clip 5 is another Bluetooth speaker that's among Amazon customers' favorites. It's a great choice if you want better bass performance than the Soundcore Select 4 Go and are looking to pair multiple JBL speakers, as it supports the Auracast technology for playing content over unlimited JBL devices from the same source. There is also support for the company's app to tweak the EQ. Moreover, it supports Bluetooth multipoint to have simultaneous Bluetooth connections with two devices and is rated IP67 for dust and water-resistance.
However, battery life is not a strong point of the speaker. It's rated for only 12 hours on a single charge, which drops further if you're running the speaker at full volume. It carries a list price of $80; however, it is frequently on sale for as low as $60. You can also choose from multiple color options. Amazon customers have awarded the speaker an impressive rating of 4.8 out of 5, with positive feedback about its clear, punchy, and loud sound, compact design, and the built-in carabiner clip. The only notable complaints are about the speaker's battery life and odd defective units.
Tribit StormBox Mini+
The Tribit StormBox Mini+ is another budget Bluetooth speaker that costs less than $50 and punches above its weight class. If you want big sound in a relatively compact size and on a tight budget, the StormBox Mini+ is certainly worth considering. It can deliver 12W speaker output thanks to the two built-in 48mm drivers and a passive radiator. The battery life isn't the best, and the speaker is only rated for 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.
It works with the company's companion app, allowing adjustments to EQ among other settings. You can also pair it with another Mini+ for stereo sound, and the speaker is rated IPX7 for water resistance. It also has a built-in mic for calls or talking to your phone's voice assistant and a 3.5mm audio jack for a wired connection; however, there is no aux cable in the box.
You can buy it at a list price of $40; however, it's frequently discounted to $30. It has also received excellent ratings from Amazon shoppers with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5. Buyers appreciate the speaker's value quotient, sound quality, and easy connectivity. The only notable concern some buyers have is around its bass performance, which they feel is inadequate.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4
The Wonderboom 4 from Ultimate Ears is a great little Bluetooth speaker that's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, thanks to its IP67-rated build. It projects sound in all directions, helping you avoid worrying about placement. It also shines on the battery front, with a claimed 15-hour battery life on a single charge, so you won't be running to power outlets. Speaking of charging, it has a USB-C port, which makes it easier to juice up with your phone or tablet charger. Additionally, you can pair two Wonderboom 4 speakers to get stereo sound.
Another highlight of the Wonderboom 4 is the built-in podcast mode that delivers clear vocal tones for the best listening experience. It is also an outdoor mode to boost the sound to make it easier to hear in not-so-ideal surroundings. Unfortunately, it doesn't get super loud, and there is no way to set your own EQ settings.
Although it carries a list price of $100, it's often sold for less than $80 and has even gone down to $60 during promotions. This reasonable pricing and the good speaker performance have made the wireless speaker pretty popular among Amazon shoppers, who have given it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5. Buyers appreciate the audio quality, battery life, and its compact size. However, some buyers complain about getting defective units or speakers that started performing poorly or died after a few months of usage. Some folks also had trouble with Bluetooth connectivity and decry the lack of app support.
How we selected these wireless speakers
Although there is no dearth of budget wireless speakers on the market, high-quality options are relatively harder to come by. Picking up a solid wireless speaker doesn't need to cost the big bucks. To determine which options were the best, we consulted expert reviews and buyer feedback on Amazon.
We selected speakers from reputable brands that have received at least an average rating of 4.5 or above on Amazon, as well as good reviews from experts. All our recommendations also cost less than $100.