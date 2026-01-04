5 Wireless Speakers To Avoid At All Costs, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wireless speakers promise convenience, portability, and room-filling sound — but not all models are created equal. While sleek designs and bold marketing can make nearly any speaker look appealing, real-world performance often sounds much different. From muddy audio and weak bass to so-so connectivity, some wireless speakers simply aren't worth your hard-earned pay.

That's where Consumer Reports comes in. Known for its independent, data-driven evaluations, (CR) puts wireless speakers through the ringer, measuring everything from sound quality and volume output to ease of use, durability, and wireless connectivity. The result is a clearer picture of which speakers actually perform well, and which ones fall flat.

In this list, we're highlighting wireless speakers CR recommends avoiding completely. These models scored poorly in one or more key areas: sound quality, ease of use, or versatility. In some cases, even well-known brands and popular models failed to meet basic expectations. When you're done perusing, you may also want to check out our list of the best wireless speakers for audiophiles, as ranked by CR if you're looking for better options.