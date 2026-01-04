5 Wireless Speakers To Avoid At All Costs, According To Consumer Reports
Wireless speakers promise convenience, portability, and room-filling sound — but not all models are created equal. While sleek designs and bold marketing can make nearly any speaker look appealing, real-world performance often sounds much different. From muddy audio and weak bass to so-so connectivity, some wireless speakers simply aren't worth your hard-earned pay.
That's where Consumer Reports comes in. Known for its independent, data-driven evaluations, (CR) puts wireless speakers through the ringer, measuring everything from sound quality and volume output to ease of use, durability, and wireless connectivity. The result is a clearer picture of which speakers actually perform well, and which ones fall flat.
In this list, we're highlighting wireless speakers CR recommends avoiding completely. These models scored poorly in one or more key areas: sound quality, ease of use, or versatility. In some cases, even well-known brands and popular models failed to meet basic expectations. When you're done perusing, you may also want to check out our list of the best wireless speakers for audiophiles, as ranked by CR if you're looking for better options.
Sony SRS-RA5000
While Sony isn't known for audio duds, the Sony SRS-RA5000 is not a speaker worth considering. Scoring a 45/100 at CR and 3.5/5 stars on Amazon (based on over 100 reviews), one thing that the RA5000 gets right is cosmetics. It's hard to deny just how classy this speaker looks. From its top-mounted triple driver array to the canvasing that wraps the woofer, this $800 device certainly has a premium appearance.
Unfortunately, it also comes with a host of limitations: Yes, it's a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi speaker, but it requires constant power. That also means it's not designed for portability, which is indicated by the speaker's lack of an IP rating. Some folks think the RA5000 doesn't sound very good either, with one Amazon reviewer calling it "a very expensive statue."
Other Amazon users complained about the speaker's meager volume output and unbalanced performance. When you're spending upwards of $500 on Bluetooth/Wi-Fi audio, you're better off going with a solid Bluetooth speaker brand that doesn't overprice and underdeliver.
AirPulse AU-4 Compact
A sleek, modern look doesn't always translate to decent sound quality, which is a fate suffered by the AirPulse AU-4 Compact. CR gave this Bluetooth speaker a 42/100 ranking, and it looks like you'll be forced to purchase through Edifier, the speaker's manufacturer. The AU-4 scored a 4/5 for ease of use, but only managed a 3/5 for both sound quality and versatility.
One thing we actually like about the AU-4 is its connectivity options and built-in two-band equalizer. Inputs include Bluetooth, 3.5mm auxiliary, and a dedicated line in for a guitar or microphone, and you'll be able to adjust bass and treble without downloading an app. You'll also have the choice of blue or white for the shell color.
The AU-4 pushes up to 35 watts, and its 4-inch full-range driver does an okay job at filling most rooms with sound. But similar to the Sony SRS-RA5000, the AU-4 is locked down by a power cable, making it a pretty non-portable speaker.
Fluance Ai41
The Fluance Ai41 is a pair of powered bookshelf speakers with a handful of audio connections to choose from, including Bluetooth. They look nice and are available in four finishes: Natural Walnut, Black Ash, Lucky Bamboo, and White Walnut. The exposed drivers and tweeters also give this tabletop duo a unique look, but aesthetics weren't enough to please CR.
Not only did the publication give the Fluance Ai41 a 40/100 as a general score, they only netted a 2/5 for sound quality and a 3/5 for ease of use. Buying options are a bit limited, too, as it seems the speakers are only available at Target and Macy's, or directly through the manufacturer.
For $300, the Fluance Ai41 has a few audio connections to choose from, including Bluetooth, RCA, and digital optical. Thanks to the speaker wire posts, you'll also be able to connect the speakers to a preamplifier, and the subwoofer output is a convenient add-on. It's also nice to see that the system comes with a remote.
Audioengine B2
The Audioengine B2 is another powered Bluetooth speaker that didn't fare well at CR. Earning a 39/100 for a total score and 3/5 for sound quality, ease of use, and versatility, the speaker delivers perfectly average sound, but struggles with bass. Some users also reported a compressed mix across genres that does little to home in on vocals and lead instruments.
Priced at $140, the B2 comes in two shell colors, though it looks like only the white option is available at this time. Connections include Bluetooth with aptX support and a 3.5mm auxiliary on the rear of the speaker. There's also a rear volume knob if you'd prefer to control the system without using your mobile device.
Delivering up to 30 watts per channel, it's best to pass on the Audioengine B2 — especially since it isn't too difficult to find a great Bluetooth speaker for less than $150. And not to add insult to injury, but there's something about the look that screams "cheap."
Tivoli Audio Sphera
Last and also least, we have the Tivoli Audio Sphera, another Bluetooth speaker that didn't impress CR; although this one does have the option of wired power or battery. Scoring a 38/100 for its overall rank and earning 3/5 for sound quality, ease of use, and versatility, the Sphera is lackluster across the board.
According to Consumer Reports, the Sphera's audio profile lacks dynamics, with subdued treble and detail that struggle to convey rich, detail-oriented music, especially when the volume is cranked. While it can fill a small space with sound, the lack of defined bass and clarity makes it feel weak, especially when compared to other wireless speakers at this price ($250 MSRP).
Fully charged, the Sphera delivers up to 8 hours of playback, and available connections include Bluetooth and 3.5mm auxiliary. You'll also be able to link the Sphera to other Tivoli ART Generation 1 devices using 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. That said, some of the best JBL speakers you can find on Amazon offer multi-room listening and expanded stereo playback, too.
How we chose these speakers
We used Consumer Reports' independent, lab-tested data to guide our recommendations. CR evaluates wireless speakers using testing methods that measure sound quality, volume, ease of use, connectivity, and overall value. We pair those objective results with real-world user feedback and our own product knowledge to provide a comprehensive look at the tech you may or may not purchase. Our goal isn't to sell you anything, though — it's to prevent you from wasting money on products that don't make the grade.