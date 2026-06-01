Not Amazon Echo, Not Apple HomePod: This Smart Speaker Gets Consumer Reports' Top Rating

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A great smart speaker should be more than just a puck-or globe-shaped device you use to compile your weekly grocery list. Ecosystem assistants are a staple of an Alexa or Google-powered smart home, and these digital companions can manage everything from lighting and temperature controls to music streaming, calendar events, and daily to-dos. But the greatest smart speakers also sound fantastic, and according to Consumer Reports (CR), the one internet-connected speaker that rises above the rest is the Sonos Era 300.

Sonos has two options in its modern wireless speaker lineup, and the Era 300 is the larger of the two (the Era 100 is the smaller). Billed as a 3.0.1 multi-channel system, the Era 300 delivers full-bodied sound, with plenty of low end and solid treble-range articulation. Featuring Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the former is required to set up the Era 300 via the Sonos app, but the mobile software also gives you numerous options for audio customization, speaker grouping, and music streaming. CR thinks the user interface is fairly intuitive, and that the most important controls and features are easy to locate.

The Era 300 doesn't support Google Home, but does support Alexa and the Sonos voice assistant, as well as AirPlay 2. The speaker's built-in mics do a solid job at capturing voice commands in medium to large-sized listening spaces, and you can further tune the speaker's sound with Sonos' Trueplay calibration tool. Doing so may not even be necessary, though; What Hi-Fi gave the Era 300 a perfect 5/5 score, and described its default sound as "detailed, spacious, dynamic, and cohesive."