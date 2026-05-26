Why Audiophiles Say That Sony Earbuds Are Better Than AirPods

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Premium earbuds should deliver the type of sound quality that makes you feel like your $300 was well spent. They should also support advanced features like spatial audio, hi-res playback, and EQ customization. Over the last few years, audio experts have gravitated toward Sony's WF-1000XM lineup, and for good reason. Wireless buds like the Sony WF-1000XM6 and even the older WF-1000XM5 are flagship in-ears that many audiophiles prefer over the Apple AirPods Pro 3 and Pro 2.

In a comparison of the Sony XM6, AirPods Pro 3, and Bose QC Ultra Earbuds, PCMag actually chose the AirPods as the best overall, but favored the XM6 for its neutral, smooth-sounding tuning, which you'll hear the moment you unbox it. The Sony Sound Connect app also lets you choose from several audio presets for a different sound signature, or you can use the 10-band graphic EQ to create a custom listening profile. The Sony XM6 beats the AirPods Pro 3 for codec support, too; the former supports Sony's LDAC and LC3 formats, in addition to AAC and SBC, while the latter is AAC- and SBC-only.

Furthermore, Sony's DSEE Extreme technology does a great job at upscaling MP3 files and other low-quality audio formats. The feature is particularly beneficial if you're sitting on a library of ripped or downloaded tracks that could do with a frequency boost here or there. While it won't make an old MP3 sound as detailed and immersive as a FLAC master, DSEE does the kind of work that makes good sound great. It's also super easy to toggle the feature on and off.