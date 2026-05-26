Why Audiophiles Say That Sony Earbuds Are Better Than AirPods
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Premium earbuds should deliver the type of sound quality that makes you feel like your $300 was well spent. They should also support advanced features like spatial audio, hi-res playback, and EQ customization. Over the last few years, audio experts have gravitated toward Sony's WF-1000XM lineup, and for good reason. Wireless buds like the Sony WF-1000XM6 and even the older WF-1000XM5 are flagship in-ears that many audiophiles prefer over the Apple AirPods Pro 3 and Pro 2.
In a comparison of the Sony XM6, AirPods Pro 3, and Bose QC Ultra Earbuds, PCMag actually chose the AirPods as the best overall, but favored the XM6 for its neutral, smooth-sounding tuning, which you'll hear the moment you unbox it. The Sony Sound Connect app also lets you choose from several audio presets for a different sound signature, or you can use the 10-band graphic EQ to create a custom listening profile. The Sony XM6 beats the AirPods Pro 3 for codec support, too; the former supports Sony's LDAC and LC3 formats, in addition to AAC and SBC, while the latter is AAC- and SBC-only.
Furthermore, Sony's DSEE Extreme technology does a great job at upscaling MP3 files and other low-quality audio formats. The feature is particularly beneficial if you're sitting on a library of ripped or downloaded tracks that could do with a frequency boost here or there. While it won't make an old MP3 sound as detailed and immersive as a FLAC master, DSEE does the kind of work that makes good sound great. It's also super easy to toggle the feature on and off.
Industry-lauded sound quality and customization are Sony's staples
Sony has been making premium wireless earbuds for a while now, and you can still get your hands on a new set of XM5 earbuds while supplies last. At $280, they're cheaper than the current $330 XM6 flagship earbuds. Our pals at What Hi-Fi even compared the older Sony XM5 to the AirPods Pro 3, and preferred the former for sound quality. "[The XM5 is] simply more revealing in the finer textures of instruments and voices, offering more depth to piano notes and a more taut bass."
Oh, and let's not forget the fact that people love Sony's XM buds and headphones for another key feature: the best active noise-canceling (ANC) in the business. If you're looking to mask the noise in a bus or plane, the HVAC hum, and/or chatty co-workers, both the Sony XM6 and XM5 headphones offer excellent ANC. You'll also be able to use the Sound Connect app to customize ANC performance to best suit your daily environments and lifestyle.
Sony's memory foam ear tips create a tight in-ear seal, too, so you won't have to deal with sound leakage disrupting those around you. Just be mindful of the fact that you'll probably want to replace the tips after several months to a year (the foam style isn't built to last as long as silicone). Sony provides multiple tip sizes, so you're bound to find at least one set that's perfect for you and your ears.