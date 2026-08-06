Ask a random person off the street about speakers, and there's a high chance you'll hear them mention Bose. It may very well be the most recognizable audio brand in the world, and with an estimated $3.1 billion in revenue as of 2023, it's truly a force to be reckoned with in the audio industry. And yet, scour just a few audio enthusiast Reddit threads, and you'll find comments parroting the long-standing audiophile meme of "no highs, no lows, must be Bose" with an occasional nuanced take sprinkled in between. But why do audiophiles hate Bose? Is the hate warranted?

One commenter on Reddit says that there's nothing wrong with the brand's products, per se. Rather, they believe that for every product, there is something that sounds better at a lower price point. This may be especially true in the speaker and home theater space, where many believe the company's "sound-per-dollar value" is subpar. One could argue that the fuel behind the friction is the fact that the quality doesn't live up to the brand's popularity, at least in the eyes and ears of audiophiles.

Bose absolutely does offer amazing products in the mass consumer department: It's undeniably one of the top Bluetooth speaker brands. However, in terms of audiophile appeal, where pristine sound is the main selling point (and not the convenience), this audio giant isn't really synonymous with high fidelity. The divide is apparent when you look at the same product from the perspectives of the two camps. Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are recommended as the best audiophile headphones by Consumer Reports, yet real audiophiles don't agree with this. A prominent opinion leader in the space, Crinacle, tested hundreds of models and rated the same Bose headphones with a "C", meaning they're "average" or just "passable."