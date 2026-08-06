Do Audiophiles Hate Bose?
Ask a random person off the street about speakers, and there's a high chance you'll hear them mention Bose. It may very well be the most recognizable audio brand in the world, and with an estimated $3.1 billion in revenue as of 2023, it's truly a force to be reckoned with in the audio industry. And yet, scour just a few audio enthusiast Reddit threads, and you'll find comments parroting the long-standing audiophile meme of "no highs, no lows, must be Bose" with an occasional nuanced take sprinkled in between. But why do audiophiles hate Bose? Is the hate warranted?
One commenter on Reddit says that there's nothing wrong with the brand's products, per se. Rather, they believe that for every product, there is something that sounds better at a lower price point. This may be especially true in the speaker and home theater space, where many believe the company's "sound-per-dollar value" is subpar. One could argue that the fuel behind the friction is the fact that the quality doesn't live up to the brand's popularity, at least in the eyes and ears of audiophiles.
Bose absolutely does offer amazing products in the mass consumer department: It's undeniably one of the top Bluetooth speaker brands. However, in terms of audiophile appeal, where pristine sound is the main selling point (and not the convenience), this audio giant isn't really synonymous with high fidelity. The divide is apparent when you look at the same product from the perspectives of the two camps. Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are recommended as the best audiophile headphones by Consumer Reports, yet real audiophiles don't agree with this. A prominent opinion leader in the space, Crinacle, tested hundreds of models and rated the same Bose headphones with a "C", meaning they're "average" or just "passable."
Is the Bose hate warranted?
The hate is more of an inside joke at this point. Many audio enthusiasts recognize Bose as more of a lifestyle brand akin to Beats by Dre that prioritizes marketing over audio fidelity. That's partially true, as Bose has a knack for showmanship. Take Bose 901 speakers: revolutionary in the late '60s and a masterclass in contemporary design, they're among the most overrated speakers according to audiophiles. Erin Harding of Erin's Audio Corner fame and contributor to the ASR forum) noted they sound unique and look amazing, but also exposed a series of flaws that make them ill-equipped for regular music listening. Mind you, these are iconic speakers we're talking about.
Audioholics also made a solid point. They said that while Bose's soundbars and other consumer products are solid and reliable, top-of-the-line Bose stuff is the equivalent of a Rolex: popular, good, and screams prestige, but objectively, not the best watches. Steven Guttenberg, a notable audiophile, says that he enjoyed his Bose 501 speakers for a while, but eventually moved on to something better. He didn't diss Bose. Rather, he stated that Bose isn't really oriented to audiophiles, but that their consumer products are solid, despite not digging their sound. The nuanced approach may be correct — audiophiles simply aren't the main demographic. This is a small group of connoisseurs, perhaps less than 10% of the entire market. It's like a fan of Chick Corea. As a jazz fusion listener, they probably won't care much for Taylor Swift's music. Chick Corea didn't sell many records but earned acclaim with his 22 Grammys. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is a household name and an artist who moved 100 million units. Guess who is Bose and who is Tannoy in the analogy?