4 Of The Most Overrated Speakers, According To Audiophiles

Audiophiles tend to be an opinionated bunch, but with decades of speakers out there, it's a good thing too, because some of the more famous audio brands could easily be misconstrued as always being excellent. However, there are some speakers that audiophiles find overrated, including the Bose 901, B&W 800 Series, Klipsch Heresy, and JBL L100. Typically, criticism thrown at these speakers is usually in the ballpark of how it sounds, over how anything looks. Audiophiles generally have an ear and understanding of how these speakers operate.

They're great when you want to know which Bluetooth headphones to steer clear of or what the major audiophile headphones are. Opinions often stem from those who have used a product actively or have brief access to them to test. Audiophiles are deeply connected to their setups; some members of online forums and creators across social media have spent thousands on acquiring the best sound. Speakers come in all shapes and sizes and styles that can be appealing, but as good as their marketing might be, not every speaker is going to live up to the hype.