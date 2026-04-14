11 Major Audiophile Headphones, Ranked
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For casual headphone users, a combination of multiple different features will come into play when deciding which device is perfect for you. Wireless connectivity, good default audio settings, uncomplicated app interfaces, and value-for-money offerings all play their part in making the act of listening to music and other audio on these headsets as simple as possible. However, things are different for audiophiles who prioritize sound quality over everything else in the headsets they purchase. Sure, convenience and price are useful criteria, but these pale in comparison to the audio fidelity users can enjoy once they make a substantial investment in some of the best audiophile headphones on the market.
This is why most people would prefer to do their research before making a sizeable investment in some of the best headphones on the market in terms of audio output alone. As alluring as it may be to purchase a product without considering the price, there's no denying that an audiophile will be very disappointed if the headphone they've acquired after burning a sizeable hole in their wallet doesn't justify the cost at all. It's highly recommended that you do your research and check out some of the major audiophile brands on the market with headphones that are in a class of their own. If this seems intimidating, then the devices mentioned here are a good starting point. They've received rave reviews from multiple notable outlets and are clearly a cut above the rest of the competition.
12. Audeze Maxwell 2
Music isn't the only department where audiophiles are very particular about the headsets they use. With modern gaming implementing surround sound and other novel 3D audio solutions to unlock immersive audio-visual experiences, it's important for people serious about this activity to check out the best possible headphones on the market that will help them triangulate exactly where a bullet is fired from or enjoy the work a developer has put into making their audio as layered as possible. This is where the Audeze Maxwell 2 stands out, with this headphone's massive 90-millimeter planar magnetic drivers and its incredible SLAM (Symmetric Linear Acoustic Modulator) technology doing a lot of the heavy lifting and ensuring that the low-end bass response will leave your ears ringing when Jormungandr's voice from God of War reverberates through these headphones.
That's not the only area where the Maxwell 2 excels — mid and high-frequency noises also sound great, ensuring that this headphone delivers a spatial audio masterclass that more than justifies its $329 price tag. The wireless connection is tailor-made to minimize any audio latency, letting you listen to high-resolution audio that reaches up to 24bit/96kHz in quality. Along with this, a competent mic and a stellar 1,800mAh battery that lasts for 80 hours on a full charge are all perks that hardcore gamers will appreciate. Sure, it may not be the biggest improvement over the Gen 1 Maxwells, and the weight of 490 grams is a bit on the heavier side, but these are minor complaints in the grand scheme of things.
11. Sony MDR-M1
There's no denying that the Sony WH-1000XM6 are easily the company's best wireless headphones for people with a premium budget. However, for audiophiles who don't care about any additional features and just want the sound quality, the Sony MDR-M1 studio headphones will be right up their alley. These over-the-ear headphones boast a neutral frequency response ranging from 5Hz to a mind-blowing 80,000Hz, although the extremes at either end of this spectrum have their limits. Don't expect any wireless connections here — given how wired output is still considered superior from a pure audio perspective, the MDR-M1s come with two detachable cables of varying lengths to accommodate a whole host of audio setups.
The 40-millimeter dynamic drivers do a great job of emitting lively, high-resolution audio that'll breathe new life into your favorite tracks. True to its studio origins, this device supports the traditional 3.5-millimeter connection along with a 6.3-millimeter jack for professional use. The soft synthetic leather earpads are also competently built and can be replaced if they experience wear and tear over time, or if you just want to attach customized pads better suited for your ear shape. Either way, it's clear that the MDR-M1s are perfect for serious audiophiles, and the slashed $228 price tag means that you don't have to invest a ton to enjoy the refinements of this headset.
10. Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2
With support for both wired and wireless connections, a Spatializer that lets you choose either Music, Cinema, or Podcast mode for optimal spatial audio processing, and a wide array of equalizer presets, the Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2 is perfect for meticulous audiophiles who love to tinker with audio settings to unlock a personalized experience. People who prioritize high-resolution audio will like this headset's 32-bit/384kHz audio quality. The complicated control layout may take a while to get used to, although most audiophiles who want to become familiar with all the settings of their expensive audio device won't take too long to wrap their heads around these controls.
For $350, the Aonic 50 Gen 2 is a bit on the pricier end, but you won't be complaining once this headphone wows you with its frequency response of 20Hz to 22,000Hz, a great 45-hour battery life, and its 50-millimeter Neodynium magnet dynamic drivers that aim to deliver the highest possible sound quality. However, one area where the Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2 falters is its Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It's painfully average, and gusts of wind or minor bumps are enough to highlight its inadequacies. Still, this is the only downside of what is otherwise a great pair of headphones that will keep you satisfied, and then some.
9. Sennheiser HD 560S
If you want to enjoy the performance of a quality headphone made for audiophiles without breaking the bank, check out the Sennheiser HD 560S. The dynamic E.A.R. (Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement) angled driver is aligned to emulate the listening position you'll usually find yourself in when sitting in a studio or a room with an elaborate loudspeaker setup. This, coupled with a wide frequency response ranging from 6Hz to 38,000Hz, helps these open-ear headphones emit a rich and refined soundstage. The headphone excels in treble and mid-range frequencies, delivering a crisp, clear sound. For $149.95, these cheap headphones are a steal that audiophiles should consider buying.
As an added bonus, the HD 560S can plug into both a 3.5-millimeter and a 6.3-millimeter jack, ensuring its compatibility with both an Android phone with a headphone jack and studio-level audio setups. That being said, bass is one area where this headphone falters slightly. The open-back design does make it feel like you're listening to a pair of speakers as opposed to headphones, but this spatial audio comes at the cost of poor noise isolation and forces you to deal with both a lack of ANC and the reality of other people being able to hear what you are listening to. However, this design isn't totally faulty, facilitating proper ventilation to enhance the comfort factor. Given that Sennheiser is one of the best major headphone brands when it comes to consumer satisfaction, rest assured that the HD 560S will be a great purchase.
8. Grado SR325x
If you think that on-ear headphones are not perfect for an audiophile like you who prioritizes superb audio quality, then let the Grado SR325x change your mind. In fact, this headphone also has an open-back design that has all the drawbacks that we've already discussed, but that hasn't stopped review outlets from raving about the amazing quality of these headphones. For $295, you'll get your hands on a headset that is strict about its wired connection and features a striking design, with the metal housing for its headphone cushions giving it a premium look and feel.
In terms of audio quality, the SR325x pulls no punches. A 44-millimeter X-series dynamic driver emanates a frequency range starting from 18Hz to 24,000Hz. This ensures that the headphone bass, mid-range, and high-frequency all sound incredible. Don't buy these headphones if you want a comfortable, portable headset that can be used noiselessly in public and features a convenient wireless design. It's clear that Grado SR325x has a single priority — letting you enjoy detailed, rich audio with a focus on clarity. Clearly, this focus wowed Consumer Reports, who consider this to be one of the best headphones for audiophiles.
7. Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X
If you have no interest in open-back headphones and want your hands on a studio-level headset that prioritizes both audio quality and privacy, then feast your eyes on the Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X. A single look will make it clear why this headset is made for audiophiles, by audiophiles. It is unapologetic about its wired-only connection, has a frequency response of 5Hz to 40,000Hz, supports both 3.5-millimeter and 6.3-millimeter jacks, and boasts an over-the-ear, closed-back design for maximum audio immersion. This helps you enjoy detailed audio that makes no compromises and doesn't use any additional post-processing shenanigans to spruce up the sound quality.
All this can be enjoyed for the asking price of $319.99. Once again, we can't stress just how singular this headphone's focus is on audio and audio alone — it's very bulky, inconvenient to carry around, and doesn't have a microphone or any physical controls on the headphone itself. This no-nonsense approach is what makes it perfect for audiophiles. The STELLAR.45 driver design is one of its biggest selling points, with this newly engineered part boasting an improved magnet unit and voice coil to make its audio more detailed than ever before. That being said, the bass of these headphones lacks a bit of depth, but it's nowhere near a dealbreaker.
6. Sennheiser HD 800 S
Expect to see a lot of eye-watering price tags now that we've reached the top 5 audiophile headphones on the market, with the $1,799.95 price for the Sennheiser HD 800 S being so ludicrously costly that most people will prefer to stick to cheaper options, and understandably so. However, trust us when we tell you that Sennheiser has done more than enough to justify the inflated cost of an old headphone many audiophiles still swear by. The open-back design helps you enjoy a captivating soundstage bolstered by its 56-millimeter dynamic Ring Radiator drivers that come equipped with sizable 40-millimeter voice coils, enabling a sonically-expansive output and covering a frequency range from 4Hz to 51,000Hz that leave you in awe of this headphone's power.
However, for a headphone that's already expensive, the HD 800 S needs additional equipment to truly enjoy the amazing power output it has to offer. You'll need a compatible audio source and an amplifier tailor-made to highlight the headphone's strengths before you can justify this massive investment. Even after all this, it's possible that the treble and low-end frequencies may not be the greatest, which can be especially frustrating to deal with on such a premium headset. However, there's no denying that the Sennheiser HD 800 S knocks it out of the park otherwise with its amazing sound quality, ergonomic design, and supreme comfort.
5. Meze Audio 99 Classics (2nd Gen)
Before you decide to give the 2nd Gen Meze Audio 99 Classics a shot, make sure that your head isn't on the smaller side. You may think we're joking, but these headphones are so comically massive — even more so than the previous generation, which was already considered to be pretty large — that people with small heads will find this behemoth of a headset to be a bit too uncomfortable for extended use. However, if your head is of an appropriate size, then the Meze Audio 99 Classics are right up your alley. The 40-millimeter dynamic drivers enable a frequency range that goes from 15Hz to 25,000Hz, leading to a balanced sound output that is more than satisfactory for $349.
The walnut wood earcups are a nice touch and give a premium feel to these headphones. This, coupled with other high-quality materials like spring steel and cast zinc, ensures that the build quality of this headset won't be lacking in any department. A 3.5-millimeter to USB-C adapter is also very consumer-friendly, future-proofing this headphone while making it compatible with a greater range of devices. Finally, the over-ear, closed-back design is perfect for audiophiles who want to be thoroughly immersed in their favorite music or movie. However, the soundstage projected by these headphones can be a bit narrow, but this is the only notable drawback for what is otherwise one of the best headsets on the market that audiophiles can buy.
4. Meze Audio 105 AER
If you're more of an open-back headphone enthusiast and don't mind spending an additional 50 bucks for a Meze headset that will satisfy the audiophile in you, then the Meze Audio 105 AER is well worth its $399 asking price. The full-range 50-millimeter dynamic drivers are excellent, projecting a frequency range of 5Hz to 30,000Hz and letting you enjoy rich, varied sounds that feel more expansive courtesy of the headphone's aforementioned open-back design. The detachable velour-covered memory foam earpads are also immaculately made, letting you use this headset for hours on end without any discomfort.
The open-back design implies a decent level of sound bleed, but this is a compromise most audiophiles are willing to make if they want to enjoy a more expansive soundscape. Build quality is another area where the 105 AER shines. The dome is made of a lightweight combination of carbon fiber and cellulose, the ring surrounding it (called the torus) is comprised of semicrystalline polymer to minimize unwanted vibrations, and the copper-zinc alloy around the headphone's membrane reduces distortion. Unfortunately, much like the Meze Audio 99 Classics, the 105 AER is also ill-suited for smaller heads. The headphones are simply too large to accommodate all head shapes, and one can only wonder why Meze has such an innate dislike of tiny heads ... but we digress.
3. Focal Clear MG
Another headset that costs four figures, the Focal Clear MG is an excellent open-back hi-fi headphone that will fulfill all your audio needs and more... provided you have the $1,399 required to purchase this ultra-powerful headset. Sure, you'll need to sit in an optimal, noise-free environment to minimize audio disturbances — both for you, and the people around you — but the incredible sound quality emanating from these headphones is more than enough for what is ultimately a minor hassle. The 40-millimeter magnesium diaphragm M-shaped drivers do an excellent job of audio reproduction, faithfully projecting audio in the frequency range of 5Hz to 28,000Hz. The open–back design helps expand the soundstage to greater heights and let you enjoy a level of sound quality that will more than satisfy your inner audiophile.
In fact, the headphone's dynamic range and sound profile are so rich and nuanced that you won't even need to tinker with the equalizer settings. What you will need, however, is a high-quality amplifier if you want to unlock its full potential, although this is entirely optional and only for extreme audio purists. As one would expect from a pricey headphone, the build quality is also exceptional. The headband is made of leather and microfiber, with the latter used for its earpads to unlock a greater degree of comfort. The glossy finish is achieved courtesy of chestnut, leather, aluminum, and other high-quality materials that help this headphone look like a million bucks. The honeycomb grille design on the earcups adds a beautiful — and practical — final touch that is so spectacular you can honestly place it in your living room!
2. Focal Utopia
Before we get into what makes Focal Utopia the best headphone for audiophiles, let's address the elephant in the room first. The $4,999 asking price comfortably makes this the most expensive headset mentioned here by a country mile, and that's putting it mildly. In fact, it's so ridiculously expensive that most people recommend you settle for the Clear MG if you're dead set on a Focal headset. However, as minor as the Utopia's improvements are over the Clear MG, these upgrades are still tangible and what audiophiles are seeking out in a headphone that makes no compromises when it comes to enabling the best audio quality possible. The 40-millimeter M-shaped Beryllium dynamic drivers boast a frequency response ranging from 5Hz to 23,000Hz and do a great job of faithfully reproducing audio that sounds rich, tonally diverse, and sonically coherent.
What this entails is that sounds of almost every frequency range are recreated faithfully and with a ton of power. High-frequency audio faces minimal distortion courtesy of the expertly made drivers. The bass is as dynamic and full-bodied as possible, the natural-sounding treble is pleasantly detailed, and the midrange stands out in a way that gives your favorite music a breath of fresh air. Build quality is no slouch either, with the memory foam and perforated lambskin earpads feeling ultra-comfortable. Similar to the Clear MG, the honeycomb grille looks great as always, and the Black Chrome rings are a subtle touch to accentuate the Utopia's design. Sure, the asking price is ridiculous... but there's no denying that the Focal Utopia will look, feel, and sound like a device with an astronomically high price tag.
1. Methodology
High review scores from multiple reputable publications for headphones tailor-made for audiophiles have been taken into account. These include Headphonesty, GamesRadar+, TechHive, AVForums, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar, PCMag, What Hi-Fi?, Tom's Guide, The Verge, T3, Digital Trends, PC Gamer, MusicRadar, IGN, WIRED, CNET, Pocket-lint, and Expert Reviews. Following this, an average of all scores is calculated to decide which headphones should be ranked higher than others.