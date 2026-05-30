4 Bluetooth Headphones Audiophiles Steer Clear Of

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There are plenty of more affordable headphones on the market that sound great. Most people would be just fine with a decent pair of headphones that don't cost an arm and a leg. But if you are serious about your music and the life of an audiophile, there are a number of fairly expensive headphones that don't quite live up to their price.

If you are looking for something with seriously good sound, you might think paying more means getting a better quality sound. That isn't always the case, and many expensive headphones from well-known brands might not live up to the standards of a true audiophile. We've ranked 11 major audiophile headphones in the past, and none of those brands made this list. But a number of major brands are included, many of which might surprise you.

We've researched a number of heavily marketed and well-known headphones from huge brands released in the last couple of years. Many of these are quite popular with consumers online and sell incredibly well to the casual user. But if you're serious about getting the best sound, the following popular headphones are ones that audiophiles should avoid.