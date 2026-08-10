4 Bose Speakers With Top Scores From Consumer Reports

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Sound quality matters a lot when looking for your next audio gear. However, it's easy to end up with a dud, especially when you're on a tight budget looking to score a cheap yet high-quality Bluetooth speaker or pair of headphones. One audio brand that prioritizes sound quality across the board — be it a sub-$100 speaker the size of your phone or a premium home theater soundbar — is Bose. Consumer Reports (CR) has put several of the company's speakers through numerous tests to help you home in on the best of the best.

At first glance, it might appear that CR isn't very fond of Bose audio, because most of the Bose speakers the publication tested and ranked have relatively low scores. But upon further investigation, we discovered that even the top CR-recommended Bluetooth speakers didn't score much higher than most Bose speakers. To that end, we wanted to help our own readers get educated on which CR-tested Bose speakers are worth investing in.

We went ahead and took a close look at CR's Bose speaker ratings to assemble this list, but we also leaned on user feedback and professional reviews to help guide our product selections and write-ups.