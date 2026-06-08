5 Of The Best Small Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The tired expression that big things come in small packages may be true, but for this list, it would be better to say that little speakers create big opportunities for fun. A good wireless speaker is handy for whenever you need a volume boost, and like other cool Bluetooth gadgets, they typically pair incredibly well with your smartphone. Another positive is that they come in a variety of sizes to accommodate any situation, and we're channeling our Lilliputian spirits to look at some of the best small Bluetooth speakers you can buy today.
For this list, we're looking at wireless Bluetooth speakers that have a focus on portability, and high user scores alongside reviews did play a role in our selections. Aiming for sizes that can sit in the palm of your hand, virtually all of these devices are built for indoor and outdoor use, with most of them featuring accessories for easy portability while traveling. You may also spot some popular brand names on this list.
With virtually all of these speakers built for moving, don't forget there are other options available across the vast expanses of the internet. Just as an example, we can also show you the best Bluetooth speakers geared for outdoor use, which may be more appropriate if you're looking for a device that's still (relatively) small yet you plan on keeping stationary. Keeping that in mind, check out this selection if you're looking for something small yet mighty.
JBL Go 3 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker
As a speaker company, we like JBL so much that we've had to look for other brands that can compete with JBL Bluetooth speakers. Backed by a brand with over 80 years of experience in developing sound, the Amazon's Choice JBL Go 3 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99 has a size that's suited well for this list, and the device also comes in an assortment of unique color options, including camouflage and Eco White. Be sure to check for deals on this one.
With a 2.7-inch height and a 3.4-inch width, the company promises to deliver typical JBL sound in a small package. With 5 hours of playtime on a single charge via USB-C (cable included), this speaker also has a maximum output power of 4.2 W and an audio latency of 200 milliseconds. Built for either indoor or outdoor use, it includes Bluetooth connectivity with up to a 10-meter range, and it's also water- and dust-resistant. There's even an integrated loop for better portability.
Holding a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 52,000 reviews, buyers give this one high marks for its sound quality and volume. Though users find that the speaker easily connects to other devices, some do state they wish it had a stronger battery life. Despite this, 96% of Amazon customers rate this one 4 stars or higher. Between the device's portable design and multitude of color options, this one is worth considering for those looking for a bit of fun with their Bluetooth speaker.
Sony SRS-XB100 Portable Lightweight Wireless Speaker
With a 4.5-star rating from over 5,500 reviews on Amazon, the Sony SRS-XB100 Portable Lightweight Wireless Speaker typically goes for $64.99, though customers should be on the lookout for periodic deals. Available in three color options, this device has a height of 3.74 inches and a diameter of 2.99 inches, and there's even an included strap for portability. A cool thing about this model is that it includes a stereo pairing option, meaning you can connect two of these speakers together to create stereo sound.
With an output power of 5 W, a unique aspect to this speaker is that it comes with Sony's Sound Diffusion Processor, which the company claims can spread sound further within spaces. Another bonus for this speaker is that it includes a built-in microphone for making phone calls. Along with Bluetooth connectivity that has a maximum range of 33 feet, the speaker promises up to 16 hours of battery life and is charged through USB-C (cable included).
It's worth noting that Consumer Reports found one Sony Bluetooth speaker to be the worst it ever tested, but it was a different, much larger model. Amazon customers have plenty of nice things to say about this particular speaker, and it has earned an "Amazon's Choice" rating from the retailer. Along with giving it praise for its portability and strong sound quality, customers find the Sony SRS-XB100 to be an overall good value. Looking at the negatives, however, multiple customers do report that they wish the speaker was louder. Nonetheless, the extra audio options can make this one appealing.
Soundcore Select 4 Go Portable Speaker
If you're not familiar, Soundcore is an offshoot of Anker, which is typically known for making a wide variety of charging accessories. However, we're still a fan of the company's cheap, high-quality wireless speakers, and the 5 W, Amazon's Choice Soundcore Select 4 Go Portable Speaker has the price, size, and reviews to earn a spot on this list. Available on Amazon for $34.99 in six color options, folks should keep their eyes peeled for deals on this speaker.
With up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge via USB-C (cable included), this 4.72-inch-wide and 1.89-inch-tall speaker was built for indoor or outdoor use, as it's dust- and water-resistant. With True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing, you can connect two speakers together for stereo sound, and naturally, Bluetooth maintains your connections. A unique thing about this speaker is that it can float in water, and even Amazon notes that customers typically keep this item.
With a 4.7-star rating and over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, 92% of customers rate this Soundcore speaker at 4 stars or higher. Appreciating the device for its reliability, many find it to be a suitable speaker for the shower. Users also give praise to both the battery life and easy connectivity, while also highlighting the speaker's sound. While some users may gush about the device, others note having connectivity problems and charging issues. For the price, it can make a nice poolside accessory over a hot summer.
Skullcandy Ounce+ Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
When we ranked cheap headphone brands from worst to best, we put Skullcandy near the top of our list for its favorability with users and over 20 years of experience in building audio peripherals. For $29.99, the Skullcandy Ounce+ Wireless Bluetooth Speaker has an alluring price and features backed by customer reviews. With a 2.99-inch width and 4.4-inch height, it's got portability, and users should keep their eyes peeled for frequent discounts.
With a max output power of 20 W, this device has a 2-inch speaker and is also water-resistant enough that it can be completely submerged for up to 30 minutes. Charging via USB-C (cable included), Skullcandy touts 16 hours of playtime off a full charge, and Bluetooth 5.3 support ensures it connects to supported devices. Additionally, users can also connect two Ounce+ devices together to create a stereo pair, and there's also a built-in carrying strap for portability.
Looking at what customers have to say about this Amazon's Choice item, many appreciate the Ounce+ for its easy connectivity and fast charging speeds — likely contributing to the device's 4.7-star rating with over 250 reviews. While customers appreciate the overall sound quality, some do find that the speaker could be louder. Those that are fans of the brand will appreciate this one, yet customers unfamiliar may also appreciate the price, sound, and color options.
Bose SoundLink Micro 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Ending with a speaker that leans more toward the premium side of the price scale, the Bose SoundLink Micro 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker retails for $129 on Amazon, though customers should be on the lookout for deals on this Amazon's Choice item. With a height and width of 4.06 inches, one of the standout features for this Bluetooth speaker is that there's also an accompanying Bose app that includes EQ and volume controls, among other features.
Featuring a Bluetooth range of 30 feet, this Bose speaker is shock- and rust-resistant. Furthermore, its IP67 rating means it's dust-proof and can be submerged in up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Charging via USB-C (cable included), this Bose speaker promises up to 12 hours of battery life on a 3-hour charge, and there's also a Velcro utility strap for attaching it to things such as your bag. If you have two, there are options for stereo pairing.
With 94% of customers rating this one 4 stars or higher, the Bose SoundLink holds a 4.7-star average across over 1,100 reviews. Customers report that it has good connectivity, with many finding it easy to pair the device with their smartphone. The general consensus is that the sound quality is excellent, and users give this one points for its battery life — though some do complain about the unit not having a microphone like the previous model. Of course, if you're considering Bose, you may also want to look at how Consumer Reports ranks the best wireless speakers for audiophiles.
How we chose these small Bluetooth speakers
Even if they're not being made anymore, every penny matters these days, so price was a significant factor when we were creating this list. Since we were looking at speakers in the neighborhood of 5 inches or less in size, we focused on affordably priced Bluetooth speakers in the $30 to $70 range — though we did include a premium option in the Bose offering to help round out the list.
Aside from pricing and sizing, user reviews also heavily influenced the items that made this list. We ensured that each speaker held a 4-star rating or better on Amazon, and we looked for products with hundreds if not thousands of ratings from actual customers. We also gave bonus points to brand names with positive reputations in the space and products holding the Amazon's Choice emblem for being highly rated and well-reviewed.