5 Of The Best Small Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy In 2026

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The tired expression that big things come in small packages may be true, but for this list, it would be better to say that little speakers create big opportunities for fun. A good wireless speaker is handy for whenever you need a volume boost, and like other cool Bluetooth gadgets, they typically pair incredibly well with your smartphone. Another positive is that they come in a variety of sizes to accommodate any situation, and we're channeling our Lilliputian spirits to look at some of the best small Bluetooth speakers you can buy today.

For this list, we're looking at wireless Bluetooth speakers that have a focus on portability, and high user scores alongside reviews did play a role in our selections. Aiming for sizes that can sit in the palm of your hand, virtually all of these devices are built for indoor and outdoor use, with most of them featuring accessories for easy portability while traveling. You may also spot some popular brand names on this list.

With virtually all of these speakers built for moving, don't forget there are other options available across the vast expanses of the internet. Just as an example, we can also show you the best Bluetooth speakers geared for outdoor use, which may be more appropriate if you're looking for a device that's still (relatively) small yet you plan on keeping stationary. Keeping that in mind, check out this selection if you're looking for something small yet mighty.