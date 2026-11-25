The Latest FCC Ban Is Going After Scam Callers - Here's Why China Is Pushing Back
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is once again cracking down on Chinese telecommunications companies. This time around, the agency is setting its sights on how those companies access U.S. phone numbers. On November 19, the FCC voted to ban several Chinese telecommunications companies, including China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, from directly accessing U.S. telephone numbers, citing national security concerns and a desire to cut down on the number of scam calls that Americans receive.
Of course, this isn't the first time the FCC has imposed restrictions on Chinese technology companies. The U.S. government imposed restrictions on everything from telecommunications equipment to consumer-grade Wi-Fi routers and drones, though it has since walked back some aspects of those drone and router restrictions throughout 2026. This latest ban also targets internet-based telephone service providers that utilize equipment from companies already on the FCC's Covered List, including Huawei and ZTE.
However, the Chinese government isn't particularly happy about the FCC's latest decision. On November 22, China's Ministry of Commerce called for the U.S. to reverse the ban, threatening to take countermeasures if it doesn't. China says that the ban runs counter to agreements made between the leaders of both countries, and it could cost Chinese companies some of the benefits that they get to take advantage of while using U.S. numbers. While there are legitimate security concerns surrounding the equipment and infrastructure that telecommunications companies rely on, combating scam calls is a somewhat different security challenge.
Why China is pushing back against the FCC's latest ban
One of the biggest arguments that China has made against the FCC's latest ban is that the U.S. government is using national security concerns to justify increasingly restrictive policies against Chinese businesses. The Chinese Embassy in Washington has criticized the decision as an abuse of government power.
There's also the loss of benefits that Chinese companies could experience, as companies with access to U.S. telephone numbers can benefit both financially and operationally. Companies that offer Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, which allow users to make telephone calls over an internet connection, can reduce operating costs and more easily offer advanced features when they can acquire telephone numbers directly. So, removing that access has implications for businesses beyond the FCC's stated goal of combating scam callers.
That isn't to say the U.S. government's concerns about telecommunications security are unfounded, though. In 2024, a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group known as Salt Typhoon was behind a catastrophic hack involving AT&T and Verizon. The incident highlighted just how much sensitive information can be exposed when telecommunications infrastructure is compromised. However, securing that infrastructure against espionage and preventing criminals from scamming Americans over the phone aren't necessarily problems that can be solved using the same approach.
Banning telecommunications equipment won't necessarily stop scam callers
While restricting access to U.S. telephone numbers could help disrupt some illegal robocalling operations, one of the biggest problems with combating phone scams is that criminals don't necessarily need access to compromised telecommunications equipment to carry them out. In fact, scammers can utilize a technique known as caller ID spoofing to appear as though they're calling from a completely different telephone number, including one belonging to a legitimate American business.
Many scams also rely on a technique known as social engineering. Phishing attacks, including voice-based phishing attacks (sometimes referred to as vishing), are designed to manipulate people into handing over sensitive information or taking actions that benefit the scammer. If a bad actor pretends to be your bank, they aren't relying on a vulnerability in your smartphone to convince you to transfer money to them. Instead, they're relying on tactics that push you to make a bad decision in a rushed manner – sometimes by threatening things such as account closure.
That's not to say there isn't merit in the FCC's efforts to restrict how potential robocall operators acquire telephone numbers. However, finding a way to limit access to those resources is only going to address a small part of a broader issue. Smartphone manufacturers have continued introducing advanced scam call detection features, but consumers still need to be wary of who they're handing their personal information over to, regardless of where a telephone call appears to originate. And even if the U.S. manages to block China from using U.S. numbers, it isn't going to stop bad actors within the U.S. from using social engineering to get access to your accounts.