The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is once again cracking down on Chinese telecommunications companies. This time around, the agency is setting its sights on how those companies access U.S. phone numbers. On November 19, the FCC voted to ban several Chinese telecommunications companies, including China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, from directly accessing U.S. telephone numbers, citing national security concerns and a desire to cut down on the number of scam calls that Americans receive.

Of course, this isn't the first time the FCC has imposed restrictions on Chinese technology companies. The U.S. government imposed restrictions on everything from telecommunications equipment to consumer-grade Wi-Fi routers and drones, though it has since walked back some aspects of those drone and router restrictions throughout 2026. This latest ban also targets internet-based telephone service providers that utilize equipment from companies already on the FCC's Covered List, including Huawei and ZTE.

However, the Chinese government isn't particularly happy about the FCC's latest decision. On November 22, China's Ministry of Commerce called for the U.S. to reverse the ban, threatening to take countermeasures if it doesn't. China says that the ban runs counter to agreements made between the leaders of both countries, and it could cost Chinese companies some of the benefits that they get to take advantage of while using U.S. numbers. While there are legitimate security concerns surrounding the equipment and infrastructure that telecommunications companies rely on, combating scam calls is a somewhat different security challenge.