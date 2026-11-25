Tom Hardy's Forgotten Dark Supernatural Series Is Streaming For Free
Tom Hardy's gritty crime drama "MobLand" might've just finished its second season, but diehard fans of the actor have been longing for another show to return ever since it left screens in 2017. Co-written with Hardy's father, Chips Hardy, and current screenwriter for Robert Pattinson's James Bond movie, Steven Knight, "Taboo" was a BBC production that debuted on FX and is now available on Pluto TV.
Diving back into Britain's history, when the empire was at its peak, Hardy played forgotten adventurer and explorer James Delaney, who returns home after 12 years in Africa, having been presumed dead, to attend his father's funeral. There, he's announced as the heir to his father's estate and to a valuable plot of land that blocks a path the East India Trading Company and its chairman, Sir Stuart Strange (Jonathan Pryce), hope to clear by any means necessary.
From here, a manipulative game of business and blood unfolds, with Strange applying all manner of schemes to put an end to this stranger who's wandered into town. In response, Delaney turns to equally lawless accomplices, including scene-stealing Tom Hollander ("The Night Manager" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest") and long-overdue rising star Stephen Graham ("Adolescence," "Nocturne"). Just like Knight's other dark period drama creation, "Peaky Blinders," dabbled in magic and superstition; so too did "Taboo" embrace mystic elements that Hardy used to highlight another modern issue, viewed in a very different light today.
Taboo used supernatural elements to explore the horrors of PTSD
Following its initial release, Tom Hardy spoke about Delaney's internal struggles after returning home and the trauma he brings back. The show reveals fairly openly that Delaney's family history was dark. His mother, an indigenous woman who was bought and transported home by his father, went mad before she died, but her old ways and superstitions still plague the Delaney home and, more importantly, James' mind. It's this, along with the horrors he witnessed overseas, that present themselves in eerie, almost supernatural visions, making James as unpredictable as he is underestimated by the East India Trading Company.
Speaking with IGN, Hardy recalled how his watchlist while developing the show helped him flesh James out and tackle subjects that, due to the show's period setting, wouldn't be able to be addressed correctly. "I was watching 'The Mission' with Robert De Niro, I was watching 'Taxi Driver' and you look at the concept of PTSD now, with trauma and how imagery represents something and is projected, internalized, unconscious volition of trying to understand what's going on, like dreams, what's going on," explained Hardy. "Things and visions that come to James are his direct reflections of what he may believe is."
After spending so long with the character, Hardy had a deep understanding of James. "He very well may be shamanistic. He very well could have a third eye. But he could actually just be damaged." What's perhaps frustrating to fans is that we still haven't gotten the truth, almost a decade later.
Tom Hardy's plans for a second season still have yet to materialize
When the first season of "Taboo" ended, we saw James Delaney and his crew set sail for the Azores under the guise of an American flag. Where that left him, we still have no idea, given that we haven't seen or heard any sign of a second chapter. Thankfully, though, following recent interviews for the second season of "Mobland," Hardy assured that plans are still underway to return to "Taboo," but time at sea with Delaney has only turned up the pressure for what could come next.
"That's happening, yeah. I keep saying that as well, but I want to go back to it," the star told PopDrop. "That's something that I'm very passionate about, so we're scribbling away. Because it's been so long since we did it, there's a kind of pressure to do something epic with it when it comes back."
But just like the first season was a gamble of gothic and grit, season 2 would also need to be bold in whatever plans are in place, particularly as it'll see Delaney on foreign shores. "I loved doing the first one so much, because we poured so much of [ourselves into it], that it's become a sort of special project that I'm a bit worried about messing with. It's going to need risk-taking." We say, " Take the risk," because the reward will be one we've waiting years for.