Tom Hardy's gritty crime drama "MobLand" might've just finished its second season, but diehard fans of the actor have been longing for another show to return ever since it left screens in 2017. Co-written with Hardy's father, Chips Hardy, and current screenwriter for Robert Pattinson's James Bond movie, Steven Knight, "Taboo" was a BBC production that debuted on FX and is now available on Pluto TV.

Diving back into Britain's history, when the empire was at its peak, Hardy played forgotten adventurer and explorer James Delaney, who returns home after 12 years in Africa, having been presumed dead, to attend his father's funeral. There, he's announced as the heir to his father's estate and to a valuable plot of land that blocks a path the East India Trading Company and its chairman, Sir Stuart Strange (Jonathan Pryce), hope to clear by any means necessary.

From here, a manipulative game of business and blood unfolds, with Strange applying all manner of schemes to put an end to this stranger who's wandered into town. In response, Delaney turns to equally lawless accomplices, including scene-stealing Tom Hollander ("The Night Manager" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest") and long-overdue rising star Stephen Graham ("Adolescence," "Nocturne"). Just like Knight's other dark period drama creation, "Peaky Blinders," dabbled in magic and superstition; so too did "Taboo" embrace mystic elements that Hardy used to highlight another modern issue, viewed in a very different light today.