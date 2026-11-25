Apart from the display, one of the main changes to the MacBook Pro PROLED is a slimmer, smaller design. That design, however, hasn't come to the base MacBook Pro; which remains untouched, and the same as it has been for the past five years or so.

Frankly, I'm fine with that. It is a little weird that current-generation MacBook Pro models don't have a unified design, but the design of the MacBook Pro is still sleek, stylish, and extremely premium. The 14-inch model I'm reviewing measures 12.31x8.71x0.61 inches and weighs 3.4 pounds (or 1.55kg). The enclosure is 100% recycled aluminum, and the laptop has 45% recycled content overall. You can get it in Space Black or Silver — I have the Space Black model, which I prefer. It's been five years, but the design still feels very premium. The keyboard deck is rigid, the hinge is smooth, and the shell doesn't feel like a cost-saving base model.

The notch makes the design's age more obvious. It remains a large camera cutout at the top of the screen, while the $2,899 PROLED model moves to a smaller Dynamic Island cutout that can also surface live information. Honestly, I've always stopped noticing the notch within minutes, so I don't consider it a serious problem. The vast majority of users will forget it exists. The laptop is roughly half a pound heavier than the 14-inch PROLED model, and more than a pound heavier than the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura. It's not super lightweight, but I've never found it to be overly heavy, especially in the 14-inch model.

The port selection remains one of the best arguments for buying a Pro over a MacBook Air. You get three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, each supporting data transfers up to 40GB/s, plus HDMI, MagSafe 3 charging, an SDXC card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. That jack handles high-impedance headphones, so you won't need a separate amplifier for more demanding wired headphones. Dell's XPS 14 gives you three Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack, but no HDMI, SD card reader, or MagSafe equivalent.

Thunderbolt 5 is the obvious omission. This is the only MacBook Pro Apple sells without it, while the PROLED and M5 Pro and M5 Max models include the faster connection. Thunderbolt 4 is still enough for most docks, displays, and external drives. But if your workflow depends on maximum external bandwidth, you can't get it here.

Wireless connectivity does get a real upgrade though. Apple's N1 chip adds Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread, replacing Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 on the M5 model. Wi-Fi 7 can deliver faster, steadier connections with a compatible router, while Thread is a low-power networking standard used by smart-home devices. None of this changes how the laptop looks, but it does make it feel more current.

Compared with the 3-pound XPS 14, the base MacBook Pro is heavier and lacks a touch-screen option. It answers with more ports and twice the starting storage, plus it looks and feels more premium and more sturdy.