Google Is Shutting Down The Nest App — Here's How To Save Your Data Before It's Gone
Over the past several years, Google has been consolidating more and more of its smart home products under the Google Home umbrella. And now, following the discontinuation of several older Nest products, including some of the company's earliest smart thermostats, Google is officially preparing to shut down the Nest app. Google says that it will retire the Nest app on January 25, 2027, and it notes that the company will completely discontinue Google Assistant access on its smart speakers and displays come August 2, 2027.
Unlike when Google ended support for some of its older Nest gadgets, though, you won't be required to purchase new devices to continue managing your smart home. Instead, Google has brought the functionality of the Nest app over to the Google Home app, where you'll be able to manage everything from your Nest security cameras to your smart thermostat alongside other compatible smart home devices.
But there are a few things to keep in mind and take care of before Google officially shuts the Nest app down in January 2027. First, the company says that it will automatically transfer many of your device settings and even the most recent history from your cameras to the Google Home app, but not all data will make the jump. Additionally, users with a legacy Nest account will need to move to a Google account before March 25, 2027, as Google will then start deleting accounts that haven't been migrated along with any data associated with them. This means users will want to ensure they migrate their accounts, as that is the only way to move data over when they are forced to swap to the Google Home app.
How to save your Nest data before Google shuts down the app
If you've been using the Nest app since before August 19, 2019, and haven't already migrated to a Google account, you'll want to do so as soon as possible. You can easily check this by heading into the settings menu in the Nest app and then seeing if the "Migrate to a Google Account" option is visible. If it is, then you can select it to link your existing account to the Google account you want to use, and you'll then be allowed to move everything over to the Google Home app once you download it and sign in.
The biggest thing to keep in mind when you start the transition is that any video clips you have manually saved within the Nest app will not transfer over to the Google Home app. You will need to visit home.nest.com in a browser to download those clips if you want to save them still. This will need to be done before January 25, 2027.
While there are several things that happen when your Google Nest subscription ends, you shouldn't need to worry about losing your existing camera coverage because of the app's shutdown. Google says first-generation Nest Aware subscribers will automatically be moved to a Google Home Premium Advanced subscription starting January 25, 2027, with no additional cost at the time of the transition.
What else you need to do before Google retires Google Assistant
While Google will handle most of the transition from the Nest app to the Google Home app automatically, you don't have to wait until January 2027 to start using the new application. In fact, Google already allows you to manually transfer several older Nest thermostats, cameras, and doorbells through their respective device settings in the Google Home app, provided you meet the eligibility requirements. Settings such as activity zones, notification preferences, and even your schedules will transfer over, but some options might need to be tweaked or set up after a manual transfer.
Sadly, not all of the features available in the Nest app have made their way to Google Home already. These include email notifications for cameras, as well as the option to change the Wi-Fi network that a camera is connected to without fully resetting it. The option to create timelapses is also missing. The biggest thing is you'll want to go ahead and spend some time getting used to the Google Home app ahead of the automatic move. You will also need to manually upgrade to Gemini for Home before the Google Assistant is discontinued. This can be done once Gemini for Home is available to your account by opening the Google Home app, tapping your profile picture, and then selecting Home settings and tapping the Gemini for Home setup banner to get started.