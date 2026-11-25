Over the past several years, Google has been consolidating more and more of its smart home products under the Google Home umbrella. And now, following the discontinuation of several older Nest products, including some of the company's earliest smart thermostats, Google is officially preparing to shut down the Nest app. Google says that it will retire the Nest app on January 25, 2027, and it notes that the company will completely discontinue Google Assistant access on its smart speakers and displays come August 2, 2027.

Unlike when Google ended support for some of its older Nest gadgets, though, you won't be required to purchase new devices to continue managing your smart home. Instead, Google has brought the functionality of the Nest app over to the Google Home app, where you'll be able to manage everything from your Nest security cameras to your smart thermostat alongside other compatible smart home devices.

But there are a few things to keep in mind and take care of before Google officially shuts the Nest app down in January 2027. First, the company says that it will automatically transfer many of your device settings and even the most recent history from your cameras to the Google Home app, but not all data will make the jump. Additionally, users with a legacy Nest account will need to move to a Google account before March 25, 2027, as Google will then start deleting accounts that haven't been migrated along with any data associated with them. This means users will want to ensure they migrate their accounts, as that is the only way to move data over when they are forced to swap to the Google Home app.