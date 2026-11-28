Adrian Paul is best known for his leading role in the cult classic "Highlander: The Series," where he played Duncan MacLeod — the titular Highlander himself. Despite its age, "Highlander: The Series" definitely rivals any epic fantasy series you can watch on modern streaming platforms. The show ran for an impressive six seasons from 1992 to 1998, and it earned a variety of television and genre award nominations. But after hanging up his sword, Adrian Paul soon sprang into another adventure: He became an extraterrestrial bounty hunter in the 2001 sci-fi series "Tracker."

In "Tracker," Adrian Paul's character comes to Earth and takes up the name Cole as he begins a mission to track down 218 escaped alien criminals. Unfortunately, we never really got to see Cole complete this goal — "Tracker" was canceled after just one season. It's one of those great sci-fi shows that were never finished but are still worth watching, and "Tracker" is now streaming for free on Tubi.