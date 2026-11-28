Highlander Star Adrian Paul's Other, Lesser-Known Sci-Fi Series Is Streaming For Free
Adrian Paul is best known for his leading role in the cult classic "Highlander: The Series," where he played Duncan MacLeod — the titular Highlander himself. Despite its age, "Highlander: The Series" definitely rivals any epic fantasy series you can watch on modern streaming platforms. The show ran for an impressive six seasons from 1992 to 1998, and it earned a variety of television and genre award nominations. But after hanging up his sword, Adrian Paul soon sprang into another adventure: He became an extraterrestrial bounty hunter in the 2001 sci-fi series "Tracker."
In "Tracker," Adrian Paul's character comes to Earth and takes up the name Cole as he begins a mission to track down 218 escaped alien criminals. Unfortunately, we never really got to see Cole complete this goal — "Tracker" was canceled after just one season. It's one of those great sci-fi shows that were never finished but are still worth watching, and "Tracker" is now streaming for free on Tubi.
A sci-fi procedural that never got the chance it deserved
From hunting immortals in "Highlander" to hunting aliens in "Tracker," Adrian Paul was the iconic swashbuckling adventurer of the decade. His charisma carries the show and helps lift "Tracker" up to a respectable average score of 6 out of 10 on IMDb.
Just don't confuse the 22-episode series with the feature-length movie "Alien Tracker." The movie is a botched attempt at editing content from the series into a pared-down compilation film. "Alien Tracker" holds a horrendous rating of 20% on Rotten Tomatoes and has been rightfully panned by critics. The show had promise and deserved a better follow-up — ideally, a second season that will sadly never come.
The "Tracker" TV series is still worth checking out on free streaming services, though. It's not an all-time classic like "Highlander: The Series," but if you're a fan of awful sci-fi movies that are a blast to watch, you'll probably get the same kind of enjoyment from watching "Tracker."