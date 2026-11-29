Robert Redford And Jesse Plemons Starred In A Forgotten Sci-Fi Movie About An Age-Old Mystery
There are some movies — especially among sci-fi flicks — that are better left forgotten. And I'm not even talking about those low-budget and experimental films with a virtually unknown cast and laughable practical effects (or horrendous CGI), but movies with decent, or even big budgets that looked great on paper but somehow failed miserably. Think of M. Night Shyamalan's shabby "After Earth" with Will Smith and his son or the John Travolta atrocity "Battlefield Earth." In the current era of features made straight to streaming, Netflix probably holds the record for the most mediocre (or worse) sci-fi flicks no one wants to remember. One of them is Charlie McDowell's 2017 dystopian drama, "The Discovery," starring an illustrious cast including Robert Redford, Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons, Rooney Mara, Riley Keough, and Mary Steenburgen.
Essentially a further exploration of the central idea that Joel Schumacher's "Flatliners" proposed over three decades ago, "The Discovery" is a grimmer and less sensational rumination on the afterlife. The plot follows scientist Thomas Harbor (Redford), who makes a groundbreaking discovery and scientifically proves that life after death is real. However, his breakthrough also triggered mass suicides among the living, and now he's under overwhelming scrutiny from the public and his own son, Will (Segel), to retract his revelation to stop regular people from killing themselves as well as worshipping him as a leader of his own cult. However, Harbor doesn't stop with his research, and soon learns that what he thought of as the afterlife might be something else entirely.
The Discovery had great potential but wasted it
Despite its premise not being wholly original or innovative, "The Discovery" had an angle that's almost always appealing to a certain audience. Researching death with high-end technology inherently offers a lot of layers that could be peeled back, but McDowell's film instead went for the typical dramatic clichés and depressive family and relationship dynamics we've seen unfold way too many times before, often with a much better outcome. Especially with such a stellar cast led by an icon like Robert Redford, there was huge potential and depth here that wasn't fulfilled nearly as much as it could've been. Simply put, McDowell and Justin Lader's script didn't match the talent it was performed by. The performances are good to great, but the material and its execution let them down.
That didn't go unnoticed by critics or viewers, since "The Discovery" generally received poor reviews from both, currently standing at a 48% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, alongside an even lower 43% audience rating as of this writing. Your mileage may vary if you decide to give it a chance, but this sci-fi is probably best left dead without analyzing the afterlife (or lack thereof) it has had since its 2017 Netflix debut — especially when there are many better and bolder Netflix-exclusive sci-fis to choose from.