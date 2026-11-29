There are some movies — especially among sci-fi flicks — that are better left forgotten. And I'm not even talking about those low-budget and experimental films with a virtually unknown cast and laughable practical effects (or horrendous CGI), but movies with decent, or even big budgets that looked great on paper but somehow failed miserably. Think of M. Night Shyamalan's shabby "After Earth" with Will Smith and his son or the John Travolta atrocity "Battlefield Earth." In the current era of features made straight to streaming, Netflix probably holds the record for the most mediocre (or worse) sci-fi flicks no one wants to remember. One of them is Charlie McDowell's 2017 dystopian drama, "The Discovery," starring an illustrious cast including Robert Redford, Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons, Rooney Mara, Riley Keough, and Mary Steenburgen.

Essentially a further exploration of the central idea that Joel Schumacher's "Flatliners" proposed over three decades ago, "The Discovery" is a grimmer and less sensational rumination on the afterlife. The plot follows scientist Thomas Harbor (Redford), who makes a groundbreaking discovery and scientifically proves that life after death is real. However, his breakthrough also triggered mass suicides among the living, and now he's under overwhelming scrutiny from the public and his own son, Will (Segel), to retract his revelation to stop regular people from killing themselves as well as worshipping him as a leader of his own cult. However, Harbor doesn't stop with his research, and soon learns that what he thought of as the afterlife might be something else entirely.